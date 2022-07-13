ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos are 'as unique as breakfast tacos'

By Joe Hiti Audacy
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cjhU_0geQPU7g00

After making a few questionable comments about Latino diversity, first lady Jill Biden's office issued an apology on Tuesday after she faced backlash for her remarks that have been called insensitive.

While speaking at a conference for UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, in San Antonio, Biden commented on the community's diversity and the work of the former president and CEO of the organization Raul Yzaguirre.

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community -- as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio -- is your strength," Biden said.

Biden's comparison of the Latino community to "breakfast tacos" and "bodegas," which she mispronounced, left many with a sour taste in their mouth, and the first lady's office scrambling to clarify what she meant.

"The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, told CNN.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a statement following Biden's speech, saying that she and her speech writing team need "to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities."

"We are not tacos," the statement said. "Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures, and food traditions and should not be reduced to a stereotype."

The comments have also garnered a response from across the political aisle, with Republicans mocking Biden's comments online.

A Republican nominee for Congress in Texas, Cassy Garcia, shared a picture on Twitter of herself wearing a shirt with the words "unique as a taco" on it.

Beyond her comments, which weren't received well, Biden also talked to the conference about bipartisan gun legislation signed after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, rocked the nation, and about the common desires in the Latino community.

"Yes, the Latino community is unique. But what I've heard from you, again and again, is that you want what all families want. Good schools. Good jobs. Safe neighborhoods," Biden said.

She rounded out her speech with comments about Latino representation in government and her husband's efforts toward diversity and representation.

"He's appointed Latinos to the highest offices in his cabinet. He made sure that legislation like the American Rescue Plan focused on equity," Biden said. "His team worked with all of you -- Unidos and so many of the affiliates here today -- to get Latinos vaccinated, fight hunger, and invest in your small businesses."

Down the Audacy app and favorite 97.1 FM Talk.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Voices: The problem isn’t Jill Biden’s ‘breakfast tacos’ gaffe. The problem is the ‘LatinX IncluXion luncheon’

It’s no secret that Democrats are struggling with Latino voters. Just this week, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed that 63 per cent of all Hispanic or Latino registered voters either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president.All of this made First Lady Jill Biden’s comments at the the LatinX IncluXion Luncheon Monday about the Latino community being as “unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio” seem all the more cringeworthy: Here is the wife of a Democratic president who is shedding Latino voters equating a whole ethnic group to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Jill Biden apologizes for 'tacos' comments about Latinos

First lady Jill Biden apologized for her recent comments comparing Latinos to "breakfast tacos" at a Hispanic conference in San Antonio, Texas. Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted the first lady’s apology for her on Tuesday, a day after she made the comparison in her speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference while talking about UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work in the organization.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

'We are not tacos': Latin community slams Jill Biden for saying they are as unique as 'breakfast tacos' as she refers to bodegas as 'bogedas' at 'Latinx Luncheon' in San Antonio

U.S. first lady Jill Biden's attempt to compliment Latinos flopped on Monday when she said they were as unique as 'breakfast tacos,' prompting criticism from across the political spectrum. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and her speech writers ought to 'better understand the complexities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Raul Yzaguirre
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Latinos#Democrats#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Hispanics#Cnn
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Chasten Buttigieg slams Lauren Boebert for attacking husband Pete amid 2-month-old son being on ventilator

The husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg furiously attacked Congresswoman Lauren Boebert as a hypocrite for tweeting about her support of fathers for Father’s Day after she previously mocked Mr Buttigieg for taking paternity leave.Chasten Buttigieg tweeted his scathing remark at Ms Boebert on Wednesday, highlighting the congresswoman’s Father’s Day Twitter message while noting that she had found the time to join in the homophobic mockery of his husband while their adopted infant son was still hospitalised months after his birth.“Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children's hospital when you attacked my husband for being with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
707
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy