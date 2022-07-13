Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos are 'as unique as breakfast tacos'

After making a few questionable comments about Latino diversity, first lady Jill Biden's office issued an apology on Tuesday after she faced backlash for her remarks that have been called insensitive.

While speaking at a conference for UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, in San Antonio, Biden commented on the community's diversity and the work of the former president and CEO of the organization Raul Yzaguirre.

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community -- as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio -- is your strength," Biden said.

Biden's comparison of the Latino community to "breakfast tacos" and "bodegas," which she mispronounced, left many with a sour taste in their mouth, and the first lady's office scrambling to clarify what she meant.

"The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, told CNN.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a statement following Biden's speech, saying that she and her speech writing team need "to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities."

"We are not tacos," the statement said. "Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures, and food traditions and should not be reduced to a stereotype."

The comments have also garnered a response from across the political aisle, with Republicans mocking Biden's comments online.

A Republican nominee for Congress in Texas, Cassy Garcia, shared a picture on Twitter of herself wearing a shirt with the words "unique as a taco" on it.

Beyond her comments, which weren't received well, Biden also talked to the conference about bipartisan gun legislation signed after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, rocked the nation, and about the common desires in the Latino community.

"Yes, the Latino community is unique. But what I've heard from you, again and again, is that you want what all families want. Good schools. Good jobs. Safe neighborhoods," Biden said.

She rounded out her speech with comments about Latino representation in government and her husband's efforts toward diversity and representation.

"He's appointed Latinos to the highest offices in his cabinet. He made sure that legislation like the American Rescue Plan focused on equity," Biden said. "His team worked with all of you -- Unidos and so many of the affiliates here today -- to get Latinos vaccinated, fight hunger, and invest in your small businesses."

Down the Audacy app and favorite 97.1 FM Talk.