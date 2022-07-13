ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 09:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of up to 107 degrees are expected in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The hot weather will make people more susceptible to heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 09:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of up to 107 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The hot weather will make people more susceptible to heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

