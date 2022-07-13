ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004QGf_0geQOuLJ00
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard… Read More

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected a request from actress Amber Heard to set aside the $10 million judgment awarded against her in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Depp won a defamation suit against Heard last month in a high-profile civil trial. Heard won a smaller, $2 million judgement on a counterclaim she filed against Depp.

Earlier this month, Heard filed a motion seeking to have Depp’s verdict set aside, or have a mistrial declared. Her lawyers cited multiple factors, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.

In a written order, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected all of Heard’s claims and said the juror issue specifically was irrelevant and that Heard can’t show she was prejudiced.

Heard still has the ability to appeal the verdict to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistaken Identity#Defamation
8 News Now

1 man dead, 1 man saved after river rescue effort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City Arizona are investigating an attempted river rescue that took place on Thursday. It happened just after 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding two men who entered the Colorado River at Davis camp to retrieve a raft. According to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
8 News Now

Keep your guard up for storms today

The monsoon has arrived. We’ve got a warm and muggy Friday after yesterday’s rain and thunderstorms today could be a repeat performance. But it’s hard to know just where those storm cells will pop up, so it’s really important to watch the skies when thunderstorms are in the forecast, as every day this time of […]
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy