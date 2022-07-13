ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

International Days Committee Meets Before Celebration

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second to last International Days Committee meeting before the celebration takes place was hosted on Tuesday afternoon. The conversation kicked off with discussion on the parade’s Grand Marshal, in which Megan Marshall stated that they have received quite a few nominations thus far. Some of the nominations,...

Plans Progress for Wellington Pioneer Days

The anticipated Pioneer Days celebration is coming to Wellington City once again in just one short week. In anticipation, the council has been working hard to ensure that the festivities are ready for all to enjoy. On Wednesday evening during the council meeting, a brief discussion was hosted regarding the...
WELLINGTON, UT
Helper City Addresses Pool Concerns

Discussion began for the Helper City Council at the July 7 meeting regarding the city pool. Particularly, discussion revolved around the possibility of increasing the private pool party fee as well as the need for employees. Taci Tapia, Helper City Pool Manager, was in attendance at the meeting and spoke...
HELPER, UT
Changes for Castle Dale Addressed by City Council

The regular meeting of the Castle Dale City Council was held on Thursday. Following the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and the Pledge of Allegiance, Ashlyn Durrant thanked the council for their support in helping her attend Girl’s State. She reported that she had a great experience and was able to participate in city, county and state government activities.
July is Disability Pride Month

In July 1990, President George H. W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law. This is a law that prohibits discrimination against those that have disabilities in all areas of public life. This includes schools, jobs, transportation, and the public and private places that are open to the public.
PRICE, UT
Price, UT
Utah Government
Utah Society
Price, UT
Maverik Super Center Coming to Castle Dale

The Castle Dale City Council, Zoning Administrator and Land Use Committee have been working with Maverik Inc. and the Utah Department of Transportation for the last 15 months to bring a great improvement to Castle Dale City in the form of a Maverik Super Center. The new Maverik will be...
Learn About the Remote Online Initiative on July 27

Come out and meet the USU Extension Remote Online Initiative (ROI) representatives in your area and learn how to jump-start your career with the Carbon County information meeting. This will be hosted on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Price City Hall, which is located at 185 East Main Street in Price.
PRICE, UT
Music in the Park Enjoyed Once Again

The Price City Peace Garden is the place to be on Thursday evenings throughout the summer, which proved true once again as Culture Connection continued to wow the crowd. This week, the Music in the Park series brought JD & The Brass Saddle Band as well as Grimwood to the stage.
PRICE, UT
Price City Welcomes New Recorder, Police Officer

Two oath of office ceremonies were conducted during the Wednesday evening Price City Council meeting. One was for Price City police officer Brayden Liechty while the other was for city recorder Jaci Adams. Judge Jon Carpenter conducted the ceremonies, beginning with the new officer. Chief Brandon Sicilia then took time...
PRICE, UT
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew

Our Cougar Crew for the week of May 16th – May 20th show that ‘You Can Count on Me’ by being HARDWORKING. Way to go!. Pictured: Noah Manning, Roxy Larsen, Jess Magnuson, Daxton Snow, Braeson Allen, Josh Canterberry, AJ Brown, AnnaBelle Jeffs, Braxton White. Not Pictured: Jake...
CASTLE DALE, UT
“It Could Get Ugly” Says Uintah Basin Small Business Development Center Report

The Uintah Basin Small Business Development Center provided a report on drilling numbers for June 2022 which includes interesting analysis. Uintah County has seen a sharp increase in approved Applications for Permits to Drill (APDs) bringing them back to last year's number while Duchesne County is still running a little ahead of last year. The report author outlined the following concerns regarding Natural Gas. “Here in the Basin, we usually see high petroleum prices as a good thing. However, the price of Natural Gas hasn't been this high since 2008,” shares the report. “Inventory numbers were about the same in 2008 as they are now. The difference is that in 2008 we were in an energy boom. The nation isn't in an energy boom this time. To me, the demand doesn't seem to be there. People are short on cash. Producers of products that use Natural Gas, like chemicals or plastics, aren't producing as much because they can't find the workers. So, while demand may be there for end products that aren't on the shelf, the producers of those products aren't making as many because they don't have workers, ergo the demand for Natural Gas is down. High prices, high inventory with low demand means something is going to have to give.” The report further explains this could mean a lowering of price, lowering of production, or a recession and concludes that without a change in national economic policy it could get ugly.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Where things stand on wildfires burning in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters across Utah got some help from the weather this week, as temperatures cooled a bit and cloud cover along with monsoon moisture rolled in. Still there are several wildfires that are being fought across Utah. Here’s where things stand on the major wildfires burning...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
OFFICIALS: Precision Fire possibly caused by human

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Though an investigation of the cause of the Precision Fire remains ongoing, Utah Fire Info (UFI) suggest that a human may have prompted the blaze. At this time, the Precision Fire is estimated at 35 acres. UFI notes that numerous local, state, and federal resources are on site working to secure containment lines some time tonight.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Garden Help Desk: Keep an eye on your tomatoes this summer

Something disheartening about gardening is having plants die through no fault of your own. This year it is happening to tomatoes in many areas of the county, and along the Wasatch Front. There have been numerous calls to the Utah County Extension office from local gardeners concerning this. Neighborhood-sized areas can be affected while adjacent areas are not.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Payson responds to large power outage and brush fires Thursday

PAYSON, Utah — Payson Fire Department had their hands full Thursday when a tree branch put power out for most of the city, a small brush fire broke out, and people were trapped in an elevator. Scott Spencer, Payson Fire Chief, confirmed that around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a...
PAYSON, UT
Excessive heat with isolated monsoon storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another day of monsoon moisture is triggering isolated thunderstorms in different parts of the state. These storms will seem hit or miss, as moisture surges a little further North today. This will lead to isolated showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, including in northern Utah. Showers and storms […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Excessive heat with more monsoon thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s shaping up to be another day of storm potential and extreme heat. Everyone in the ABC4 News viewing area has a chance of seeing a storm today, but like yesterday, not everyone will see one as storms will be scattered in nature. Showers and storms will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Springville gas station lowers prices for a day to ‘show they care’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Sunpro’s Chevron gas station in Springville announced it would lower prices today from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to show appreciation to their customers. The gas station posted the announcement on Facebook Friday morning. The post included a graphic showing the price for unleaded gas as $4.59 and the price for diesel as $4.99.
SPRINGVILLE, UT

