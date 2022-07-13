International Days Committee Meets Before Celebration

The Uintah Basin Small Business Development Center provided a report on drilling numbers for June 2022 which includes interesting analysis. Uintah County has seen a sharp increase in approved Applications for Permits to Drill (APDs) bringing them back to last year's number while Duchesne County is still running a little ahead of last year. The report author outlined the following concerns regarding Natural Gas. “Here in the Basin, we usually see high petroleum prices as a good thing. However, the price of Natural Gas hasn't been this high since 2008,” shares the report. “Inventory numbers were about the same in 2008 as they are now. The difference is that in 2008 we were in an energy boom. The nation isn't in an energy boom this time. To me, the demand doesn't seem to be there. People are short on cash. Producers of products that use Natural Gas, like chemicals or plastics, aren't producing as much because they can't find the workers. So, while demand may be there for end products that aren't on the shelf, the producers of those products aren't making as many because they don't have workers, ergo the demand for Natural Gas is down. High prices, high inventory with low demand means something is going to have to give.” The report further explains this could mean a lowering of price, lowering of production, or a recession and concludes that without a change in national economic policy it could get ugly.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO