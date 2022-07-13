ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Two Meetings Scheduled Inside Manitowoc’s City Hall this Afternoon

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

There are two meetings on the schedule for today (July 13th) in the City of Manitowoc, both of which will begin at 4:00 p.m. The Industrial Development Corporation...

www.seehafernews.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Celebrates Another Vintage Weekend

It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Achieves Pet-Friendly Certification

The City of Sheboygan has earned the distinction of being the first city in Wisconsin to be named a Pet-Friendly City by BETTER CITIES FOR PETS. More people than ever view pets as members of the family, and with more than 90 million pet-owning households in the United States. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Acoustic Fest Returns to Manitowoc’s Washington Park

Music lovers will be congregating at Washington Park in Manitowoc this weekend for Acoustic Fest. The event was created in 1996 by Dan Hildebrand, Pete Honzik, and Dennis Krall with support from Rogers Street Fishing Village Museum. The event is not only a great opportunity to listen to some amazing...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bernard Farms in Door County Picks Cherries for Ukraine

While it may not be dominating the national news cycle as much, there is still conflict happening in Ukraine. A Door County Farm has partnered with Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc to help the relief efforts through an event they are calling “Pick Cherries for Ukraine.”. The event begins this Sunday...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

West Foundation Asks Non-Profits “What Would You Do With $50,000?”

The West Foundation in Manitowoc is asking local nonprofits what they would do with an extra $50,000. The Board Directors for the foundation announced this week their latest grant opportunity, the Directors’ Choice Imagining Grant. We spoke with John Jagemann, who has been n the Board for many years,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Experiencing Increased Community COVID 19 Levels

The Manitowoc County Health Department reports that the County is experiencing a medium COVID 19 Community level. County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert says that the most important thing residents can do now to protect themselves and the community is to get a COVID 19 vaccine and be sure they are up to date on all recommended booster doses.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Anglers Converge in Two Rivers for the Annual Fishing Derby

Anglers from around the country are hitting Lake Michigan today as a part of the 43rd Annual Two Rivers Fish Derby & Festival. There are over $13,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, with the gun sounding to start the derby at noon today (July 15th). Sportsmen and women...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Family’s Appeal in 2018 Brown County Jail Shooting Dismissed

The appeal filed by the family of 26-year-old Johnathan Tubby, who was shot while in the Brown County Jail in 2018 has been denied. The 7th District Court of Appeals looked over the filing and agreed with the ruling that the officers did not violate Tubby’s rights when he was shot in a standoff.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Meat Processor Issues Recall for Numerous Products

A recall has been issued by a meat processing plant in Manitowoc. Foss Fine Meats, located in Sparta, has recalled some of their smoked and cured ham products. The DATCP reports that Evidence shows that the products did not comply with the Federal Meat Inspection Act as required by law.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Found Guilty in Fatal High-Speed Crash

An Appleton woman has been convicted on charges stemming from a fatal high-speed crashlast year. Irma Garcia pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. Prosecutors say Garcia, who was 19 at the time, was high on mushrooms when she got behind the wheel and drove down the streets of Appleton at speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bandits Host Military Appreciation Day

The three-time defending Shoreland League champion Manitowoc Bandits will play two this afternoon as they celebrate Military Appreciation Days at Municipal Field. The 7 and 1 Bandits host The Menasha Macs at 3 p.m. to be followed with a game against The Ashwaubenon Lookouts scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

John P. Krainik

John P. Krainik, 80, of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born on April 22, 1942 in Manitowoc to the late Alvin and Elva (Meurer) Krainik. John grew up in Manitowoc and attended Lincoln High School graduating with the class of 1960. He married the former Judy Robinson on June 26, 1965 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. John worked for the Manitowoc Company for 38 years until his retirement and was a member of Eagles Aerie #706 for 58 years. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic to be able to see them win the World Series. John also loved fishing and looked forward to his weekly poker game with friends.
MANITOWOC, WI

