Apple's most powerful smartwatch right now has dropped to the best price we've seen it. You can pick up the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS only) for only $279, which is more than $100 off its normal price and $20 cheaper than we saw it during a sale at the start of June. GPS + Cellular models are also on sale starting at $379. While it is worth noting that we could see the next generation wearable, the Series 8, debut in September, this deal is the best around right now if you can't wait until then to get a new smartwatch.

