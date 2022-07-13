ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Applications open for Savannah Youth Council

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Applications open today for rising eighth graders to apply for the Savannah Youth Council (SYC). The Council’s class of 2023 begins this fall.

SYC is a youth program offered by the City of Savannah comprised of a diverse group of 8th-grade students that provides opportunities to learn about local government, gain a sense of civic responsibility and develop leadership skills.

SYC began in 2004 because of the Mayor and Aldermen’s vision to provide a support system that encourages young people to expand their knowledge, develop and grow toward a successful, productive future.

Applications will remain open as space is available. Students can apply by clicking the link here.

For more information or assistance with your application, please call 912-651-6520 or email syc@savannahga.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grice Connect

Statesboro Youth Connect Program recognizes Class of 2022

The City of Statesboro’s Youth Connect Program hosted its Class of 2022 Recognition Ceremony on July 1, 2022, at City Hall. The annual program takes place each Summer and is for high school students to interact with government and community leaders, along with other professionals, to obtain valuable skills, according to Statesboro Youth Connect’s webpage.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Two students recieve Village Scholarship awards

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Our very own Kim Gusby is paying it forward in her own way. Two college-bound students in Savannah State University’s Upward Bound program, are the 2022 recipients of her Village Scholarship awards. This morning Kim presented Lyrick Berry with a brand new computer while...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Sylvania library forced to temporarily relocate after fire

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The fire on the other side of the library did about as much damage as it could without touching the building. They’re dead in the water, but the library staff is trying to keep things going just across the street. A fire three weeks ago...
SYLVANIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Program#Syc
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County looking to hire more than two dozen corrections officers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A new law in South Carolina means anyone who is qualified and over the age of 18 can now work in a state or local correction center. Once hired, the new officers will have 11 weeks of training with supervision. They must complete four weeks of pre-service training, four weeks with a field training officer, and three weeks at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtoc.com

Your taxes could be on the rise in Savannah with proposed millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working to decide what they need to collect from tax payers this year. Thursday during their City Hall meeting at 2 p.m., they will be discussing the millage rate. The proposed rate for a home that is valued at $100,000 would pay an increase of about $32 in taxes to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Harambee House hosts free summer camp

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Tech and The Harambee House will be hosting a free week-long summer camp for children ages 12 to 15 years old on July 18, 2022. The summer camp will be held at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Food and transportation are included. The camp […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah neighborhoods asking for noise barriers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah neighborhoods are trying to get something done about noise coming off the Truman Parkway, that they say is disrupting their quality of life. The bulk of the effort is coming out of areas in Savannah’s third district, and they’re calling for noise barriers that...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Nolan Smith focused on helping the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nolan Smith, a linebacker for the University of Georgia (UGA), made a trip back to his hometown of Savannah, Ga., Saturday morning for his Pups Day Out, youth football camp. The camp took place at Daffin Park near Victory Drive in Savannah. Hundreds of children...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy