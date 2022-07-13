Applications open for Savannah Youth Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Applications open today for rising eighth graders to apply for the Savannah Youth Council (SYC). The Council’s class of 2023 begins this fall.

SYC is a youth program offered by the City of Savannah comprised of a diverse group of 8th-grade students that provides opportunities to learn about local government, gain a sense of civic responsibility and develop leadership skills.

SYC began in 2004 because of the Mayor and Aldermen’s vision to provide a support system that encourages young people to expand their knowledge, develop and grow toward a successful, productive future.

Applications will remain open as space is available. Students can apply by clicking the link here.

For more information or assistance with your application, please call 912-651-6520 or email syc@savannahga.gov.