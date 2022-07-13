Update: Driver of car that crashed into shrubs in SLO fell asleep at the wheel

Update, 10:45 a.m.:

The driver of the car that crashed into shrubs near a San Luis Obispo business on Wednesday fell asleep at the wheel, San Luis Obispo Police Officer Joshua Walsh said.

After the driver fell asleep, he lost control of the car — causing the Kia to jump the curb, drive through the shrubs and collide with wholesale flooring business ProSource of San Luis Obispo, Walsh said.

The Kia knocked over the business’s sign in the crash, the police officer said.

An inspector examined the building, and determined that the crash did not cause any structural damage to the shop, Walsh said.

Original Story:

A red Kia car crashed into the shrubs in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo Police Department tweeted .

“Car accidents sometimes end in weird spots!” the tweet read.

The crash occurred in the the 3500 block of Broad Street, police said, near wholesale flooring business ProSource of San Luis Obispo and Cole Chrysler Dodge Jeep car dealership.

According to police, no one was injured in the crash.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident.