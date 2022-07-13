ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quest Diagnostics starts testing for monkeypox

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMgAS_0geQMAFf00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Wednesday, clinical laboratory Quest Diagnostics announced that it would begin testing for monkeypox . Quest will be distributing a PCR test using patient swab specimens – the same method used to test for COVID-19. The test is available now in most states, except for New York, where it is still undergoing review.

The company is planning to offer monkeypox testing at a facility in San Juan Capistrano, California. It can accept tests from any U.S. state except for New York, which is expected to join the list once state review is complete. Quest expects to increase its test capacity up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.

Monkeypox cases have been tracked in New York . The CDC named the state as having the highest number of cases in the U.S. as of this week, with 158 cases as of Wednesday. Locally, Saratoga County is starting a vaccine clinic of its own to counteract spread.

Quest also announced that its laboratories are working to verify an orthopoxvirus test created by the CDC. The test is expected to be made available to healthcare providers within the first half of August.

Not all New York counties have seen monkeypox cases, but residents statewide are advised to take caution. Signs of infection can include rashes, sores that resemble pimples or blisters, and flu-like symptoms. Anyone with a rash is advised to speak with their healthcare provider, even if there is no immediate evidence of the cause being monkeypox.

The CDC expects more commercial laboratories to begin testing for monkeypox within the next several weeks.

