Jersey City, NJ

$100K in state funding will help to move Bergen Arches project forward

By Ron Zeitlinger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jersey City elected leaders are hoping that a $100,000 item in the $50.6 billion state...

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

 

jcitytimes.com

Council Tackles Exchange Place Redesign, Cannabis, Property Maintenance and Towing

City’s Polish-Americans Unhappy With Effects Upon Katyn Memorial. Members of the Polish-American community from Jersey City and elsewhere appealed in vain to the City Council Wednesday night to prevent changes to the Exchange Place plaza they say will negatively affect the Katyn Memorial, which is located there. The council approved a related budget that would enable the changes to take place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Government Technology

Newark, N.J., Takes the Mystery Out of Affordable Housing

Residents of Newark, N.J., now have increased access to information about affordable housing opportunities through a recently launched website. The tool is part of a broader effort by Mayor Ras J. Baraka’s administration to prioritize affordable housing. In 2021, he announced five-year affordable housing goals as part of an equitable recovery; one of these goals was to create a one-stop portal that would be updated in real time with the affordable housing options available.
NEWARK, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
NJ.com

Jersey City pols rally behind craft breweries against state-imposed restrictions

On a 1-to-10 scale of stomach-churning, the state’s crackdown on craft breweries is just above chugging a Budweiser. Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon and other city councilmembers joined the owner of a local craft brewery to urge state officials to ease up on restrictions that limit the number of events like trivia nights and private parties a brewery can hold in a year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
headynj.com

Jersey City Council OKs 3 Cannabis Dispensary Resolutions

The Jersey City Council approved three adult-use cannabis dispensary resolutions for MMD NJ Inc, Bloom, and WR Wellness last night. Municipal resolutions granted by the City Council are the last step of the local licensing process in Jersey City after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) and Planning Board. The CCB...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Person
Raj Mukherji
Person
Brian Stack
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water utility asks residents to cut back on watering their lawns

New Jersey American Water is urging customers in the Jersey Shore area to conserve now and avoid strict water use restrictions later if the dry weather pattern continues. With a dry weather pattern settled over the entire state, New Jersey American Water is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to voluntarily watch their water use.
POLITICS
NJ.com

‘Meet the right people,’ say N.J. cannabis industry insiders at sold-out business networking event

More than 200 motivated cannabis business people gathered in Asbury Park this week for NJ Cannabis Insider’s first networking event since the legal weed market this spring. “I’ve been coming to these [NJ Cannabis Insider] networking events since they launched four years ago. And it’s here, whether I’m introducing people to other people, or I’m introduced to someone new, it’s how I do my marketing,” said Stacey Udell, a partner at HBK CPAs who was among three speakers who talked about their business networking strategies at the July 14 event. “It’s how I grow my network.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
PIX11

Goya hosts massive food drive at Jersey City headquarters

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.   When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Historic East Orange artist haven up for sale; Offers accepted through Oct. 1

In East Orange there exists a haven for local artists and entrepreneurs known as Manufacturers Village. The property is comprised of several brick and masonry buildings with a combined area of 104,459-square-feet and is spread out across four acres. And it is now listed for sale, according to a Thursday announcement from Sheldon Gross Realty.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

To assure the integrity of our elections, New Jersey must mandate the use of paper ballots | Opinion

In 2019, one year prior to the most critical election in our nation’s history, I called on my colleagues in Essex County government to take the necessary steps to protect and secure the integrity of our elections and election results. In my role at the time as president of the Essex County Board of Commissioners, I began working alongside SOMA Action’s Voting Rights Committee, the Rutgers Law School International Human Rights Clinic, as well as community leaders and activists, who were concerned about the vulnerability of electronic paperless voting machines to tampering and interference by outside agencies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne to study its population growth since 2014

Bayonne officials, impressed by the city’s population growth in recent years, are considering conducting a study of all redevelopment that has occurred in the city since 2014, one that may influence future decisions on residential development. At a recent council caucus, Law Directory Jay Coffey described what the study...
BAYONNE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Fire Department Prepared for Towering Inferno

City Ranks in Top 1 Percent Nationally for Firefighting Standards. With the rapid proliferation of high-rise residential buildings in all areas of Jersey City — and with their active promotion by Mayor Steven Fulop — the city Fire Department is trying to be proactive to safeguard the occupants of these towers.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

Food deserts impact New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — (NEWARK, N.J.) -- If you travel more than a mile to a supermarket, supercenter, or large grocery store with affordable and healthy food options in an urban area, and more than 20 miles in a rural area, you live in what's considered the definition of a food desert by the U.S Department of Agriculture.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A Look at New Businesses Coming to Essex County in 2022

There is always something new and exciting to discover in Essex County, and these incoming businesses are no exception. From a yoga studio to a dumpling shop to a vegan restaurant and more, there is plenty to be on the lookout for later this year. The Montclair Girl rounded up some incoming businesses in Essex County. Read on to learn more about Essex County businesses expected to open in 2022.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

$31.9M sale of newly constructed multi-housing community in New Jersey closes

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Built...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
