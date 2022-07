Col. L.B. Raymond of Cherokee established the first edition of The Sheldon Mail in Jan. 1, 1873, which was his second newspaper venture in O’Brien County. His first experience was with the O’Brien Pioneer at Old O’Brien near the Waterman cabin. Old O’Brien was a pioneer town that no longer exists. He brought Frank T. Piper from Cherokee to set the letters of type, lock them in a chase iron frame, roll ink on them and turn the wheel which printed the newspaper one sheet at a time.

