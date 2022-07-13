ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Could Nets All-Star Kevin Durant's trade request create 'ripple effect' NBA doesn't want?

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtMlD_0geQLR2z00

Kevin Durant shook up free agency by requesting a trade out of Brooklyn and putting Phoenix and Miami atop his trade wish list even with a four-year, $198 million max extension.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is still trying to determine Durant’s intentions.

“I don’t know whether his — whether he requested a trade or demanded one, frankly,” Silver said during a press conference Tuesday in Las Vegas, where theNBA Summer League is being held.

“Look, this needs to be a two-way street. Teams provide enormous security and guarantees to players and the expectation is, in return, they will meet their end of the bargain. I’m realistic that there’s always conversations that are going to go on behind closed doors between players and their representatives and the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades, and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8pBW_0geQLR2z00

Silver met with the NBA’s Board of Governors this week in Las Vegas to discuss a number of topics, but said Durant’s situation wasn’t one of them during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I know no one has suggested to me that Kevin Durant has said he’s not willing to live up to the terms of his contract,” Silver said. “So to say you would like to play in another city is one thing. To say I’m not going to appear for training camp or certainly games would potentially be a violation of his contract.”

Silver added that he doesn’t know “what is exactly going on right now” between Durant and the Nets.

“Certainly, there’s a lot of buzz in this town about possible moves, but from that standpoint, I feel more like a fan, absorbing information that way,” he added.

Nets general manager Sean Marks has been in Vegas during Summer League talking with teams as he reportedly is looking for an All-Star or All-Star caliber player and multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Durant.

Live updates: Kevin Durant trade updates: Utah Jazz stance creates options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DshoB_0geQLR2z00

“When a player asks to be moved, it has a ripple effect on a lot of other players, on that player’s team and other teams,” Silver said. “So, it’s not just potentially the league or the team governors who are impacted by that, but lots of other players as well."

The Jazz and Timberwolves have helped set a bar Brooklyn is asking teams to match in their deal that sent three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert from Utah to Minnesota for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022 Draft), Jarred Vanderbilt, 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and a 2026 pick swap.

Moore: Here's a cheat sheet for the latest Phoenix Suns-Kevin Durant rumors

Silver stressed the NBA plans to talk with National Basketball Player Association about “remedies for this,” as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement officially expires after the 2023-24 season.

“It’s one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle, which we are just beginning now, we intend to discuss with our Players Association and see if there are remedies for this,” Silver said. “Again, as I said, it will never be the case when players won’t be unhappy in certain situations, but we don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.”

Phoenix Suns news: Deandre Ayton-Jalen Smith tandem Suns GM envisioned may happen in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GaIf_0geQLR2z00

Both sides have an opt-out they can exercise in December.

“I think it is something where there is mutuality of interests between the players collectively and the league, having more stability,” Silver said. "So that’s something we’ll be discussing with the union."

The NBPA has a new executive director in Tamika Tremaglio, who was hired in September of last year to replace Michele Roberts.

“I think she’s in the process of getting up to speed with the union staff and her executive committee,” Silver said. “We are building a relationship, she and I and her group and our team. We both recognize that this is around the right time that we should start engaging with each other and exchanging data and having a better understanding of what both sides’ needs and issues are.”

Read more: Adam Silver wonders what else NBA can do regarding Griner

The NBPA also has a new president in Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, who replaced Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul in that role.

“We have a very productive relationship with our Players Association,” Silver said. “We are not necessarily going to completely eliminate players asking to be moved, but we are going to find a way to move the attention back onto the court.”

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Could Nets All-Star Kevin Durant's trade request create 'ripple effect' NBA doesn't want?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Indiana State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Yardbarker

Rival teams unhappy with Jazz over Rudy Gobert trade?

Danny Ainge is not quite about to get chased around with pitchforks at his local grocery store, but opposing teams are definitely not happy with the Utah Jazz right now. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said this week on “The Hoop Collective” that many rival teams are complaining about what Utah’s trade of Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves did to the market.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the uniform numbers of T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal. All three players are new to the roster this offseason. O'Neal: He will wear 00 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that deal was for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neal averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Jazz last season. They are the only franchise that he has played for in his entire NBA career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Timberwolves#Thenba Summer League#Board Of Governors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Six Suns Make Top 125 Players List

The Phoenix Suns have had quite the talent on their roster the last few years, as runs to the NBA Finals and setting regular season records couldn't be achieved in any different manner. NBA fans and analysts, especially in the offseason, love to debate player rankings and who would top...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy