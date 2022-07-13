ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Police: Man accused of assaulting grandmother faces multiple charges

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 4 days ago
A man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly pushed and hit his grandmother, and covered her face with a towel, police said.

Denzel D. Small, 26, was charged with three domestic violence offenses: aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct, according to police, who said he was also charged with resisting arrest.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a home in the Sorrento neighborhood for a report of an assault.

According to a probable cause statement, Small assaulted his grandmother by pushing her on a bed and hitting her face with a towel several times.

Small allegedly placed the towel over his grandmother’s nose and mouth, which impeded her breathing, police said. He is also accused of hitting her in the stomach area with his open hands, police said.

The grandmother also told police that Small dragged her down the stairs by her arm, and once at the bottom of the stairs continued to punch her in the chest and head, the probable cause statement said.

Officers said they observed scrapes and bruises on the grandmother’s arms, legs and rib cage.

Small allegedly placed his hand over the victim’s mouth and nose, once again impeding her breathing, police said.

When officers attempted to arrest Small, he tried to resist by tensing up his body and not allowing officers to place handcuffs on him, police said.

Small was booked into Pinal County Jail, where he remains as of Wednesday morning.

Maricopa, AZ
Local maricopa, AZ news and Information.

