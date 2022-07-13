ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Omen Score Getting New Vinyl Release

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1976 film The Omen is still considered one of the best horror films of all time, thanks to its performances, storyline, and direction, as well as the score from Jerry Goldsmith helping elevate the unsettling experience to frightening heights. While the music has earned a variety of releases over the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Robocop’: THR’s 1987 Review

On July 17, 1987, director Paul Verhoeven’s Robocop hit theaters. The Orion Pictures sci-fi actioner went on to gross $53 million that summer and launched a franchise. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  It’s 1991 and Detroit needs a new sheriff. Even a Magnum-shooting muscleman won’t do. Motown’s taken its murder capital reputation seriously, and things are now way out of control. Normal cops can’t handle it. The new gun brought to town is large, metal, computerized and impregnable … It’s part man/part machine and Robocop can wipe out all in its path.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Last Starfighter': THR's...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Mystery Series Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things still has a firm grip on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, thanks to the release of Season 4's final two episodes on July 1st. While Stranger Things hasn't lost the top spot just yet, there is another new series is climbing through the ranks, barreling towards that first overall position. The documentary mystery series in question is called D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dirty Dancing Star "Excited by the Challenge" of New Sequel

Decades after the release of the iconic film Dirty Dancing, a sequel is in the works and set to arrive in theaters on February 9, 2024. When the sequel arrives, it will see the return of Jennifer Grey reprising her role of Baby from the original film. Grey is also an executive producer on the film and while nearly four decades will have passed since the original film's debut by the time the sequel hits screens, Grey is excited for the challenge of the new film — and says that she hopes to make this sequel even better than the original.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Releases First Look at Kurama

It seems another update has gone live from Netflix and its Yu Yu Hakusho team. Earlier this week, fans were treated to a special look at the project as Netflix unveiled its live-action Yusuke to the world. And now, we have been given our first peek at Kurama. As you...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

X-Men Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill as MCU Cyclops

Marvel Studios has been slowly including mutants into their project with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Ms. Marvel revealing that the titular hero is actually a mutant. Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort production team are hard at work developing their upcoming third film in the Deadpool franchise with the studio, so it seems that the mutants are here to stay. Fans have been wondering what and X-Men lineup in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like as well as who could play the characters. Now, one digital artist has transformed former Superman actor Henry Cavill into Cyclops for a possible appearance in an upcoming MCU movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Artists Reveals Concept Art for Starfox's New Costume

Starfox is returning to the Marvel Universe in the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover Judgment Day. Thanos' Eternal brother's profile rose with Harry Styles' debut as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of the film Eternals. With the Eternals about to wage war on mutants, and the Avengers stepping in between, Starfox -- a former Avengers himself -- is back to play an uncertain role in the conflict. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed the one-shot and Starfox's new costume on its covers. Now artist Valerio Schti has revealed his concept art for Starfox's new look. You can take a look below.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you remove a few games from the equation it's been a very disappointing year. There's a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What's more relevant is that come the end of the year, come The Game Awards, Elden Ring will win unless God of War Raganrok can replicate the success and critical acclaim of the first game. That's how little the competition is at the top. That said, the latter isn't out and the former actually didn't win the first 2022 GOTY award; Horizon Forbidden West has.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Ironheart Set Photos Tease a White Castle Being Blown Up

Marvel Studios is getting ready for their big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week, with the studio expected to reveal some new information about their upcoming plans. But before that happens the studio is busy filming their upcoming Disney+ series like Loki season two and Ironheart. Ironheart follows the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Filming has been underway for about a month now and only a few set photos have been released from the series. Now, in a brand new batch of set photos, the series seems to be blowing up a White Castle.
MOVIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon's Iron Throne Is Even More Dangerous Than in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans will get the chance to return to the world of Westeros next month with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a prequel series that takes place hundreds of years before the original. There will be plenty of differences between the Westeros depicted in this new series and the one in the flagship Game of Thrones program, including some changes to the Iron Throne itself. The coveted seat of swords will look a bit different, and presented an even bigger danger on set.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Easter Egg

If you thought the closing moments of Thor: Love and Thunder included a little tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you'd be right. Saturday, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi confirmed his character Korg's partner was named Dwayne after the wrestler-turned-blockbuster superstar. "No coincidence baby," the filmmaker tweeted alongside a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Star Gives Good Reason For Not Wanting To Return to Marvel

It's been two years since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, and many Marvel fans are hoping to see some of the characters again in the MCU. However, there is at least one actor who isn't interested in playing his character again, but with good reason. Iain De Caestecker, who portrayed Fitz opposite Elizabeth Henstridge's Simmons, is currently promoting his new series The Control Room. During a chat with Digital Spy, the actor was asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hit Peacock TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Peacock is officially bringing hit series Dr. Death back for a second season. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the first season of Dr. Death told the story of disgraced real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed 38 patients over the course of his career. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Dr. Death will be getting a second season, and will follow an anthology format, telling the story of a different physician.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies Mikasa For Battle

Mikasa has proved herself time and time again to be one of the strongest members of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, even though she doesn't have the ability to transform into a Titan like her friends Eren and Armin. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and attempting to use it to eradicate anyone outside of Paradis Island, Mikasa is now in a tough situation wherein she might have to kill her beloved friend to save the world. One cosplayer has captured Mikasa's look from the final season in prep for next year's finale.
COMICS
ComicBook

Gentleman Jack Could Find New Home After HBO Cancellation

Gentleman Jack could be finding a new home, following the series' recent cancellation by HBO. The fan-favorite series, which is a co-production between HBO and the BBC, was announced to be cancelled after two seasons earlier this month. The news left fans wondering what might have been in store if the series had continued on — and according to new comments from series creator Sally Wainwright, that could still end up happening. In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Wainwright revealed that she is "gutted" by the cancellation, and that the BBC is interested in still continuing the series, if they can find a new partner or streaming home.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Star Says No "Endgame" Plans For Series Yet

It sounds like there are currently no plans for Star Trek: Discovery's conclusion at this time. Discovery is currently filming its fifth season. In the past, major series would be expected to aim for a seven-season run perfect for syndication (as was the case with Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager). However, the modern television landscape, with its fractured audience and competing streaming services, lends itself to shorter runs, meaning five seasons would be respectable for even a big-budget sci-fi show like Discovery. However, star Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Capt. Michael Burnham of the USS Discovery, says those conversations aren't happening yet.
TV SERIES

