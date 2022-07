Nonprofit leader attacked with wooden plank in San Francisco's Fillmore District, arrest made. A San Francisco nonprofit leader was attacked Friday morning with a wooden plank and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police say. One suspect, who is homeless, is in custody. Community leaders in the area say homelessness has spread to their neighborhood and is leading to an uptick in crime.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO