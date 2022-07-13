ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Panamaniacs seeking assistance for The Basketball Tournament run

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES - In order to help cover costs in its debut in the $1 million The Basketball Tournament debut, the Panamaniacs is seeking assistance.

The Panamaniacs, made up of New Mexico State alumni, will play the Lobos alumni, The Enchantment, the No. 4 seed, in the first round on July 18 at 8 p.m., at The Pit in Albuquerque on ESPNU. The team has launched a GoFundMe account, where the account explains, "The tournament does not cover travel expenses for any of the players and staff. WE NEED OUR NEW MEXICO COMMUNITY TO HELP!"

Current New Mexico State athletics director Mario Moccia will be the head coach of The Panamaniacs, NM State's first venture in the 64-team tournament.

The Panamaniacs game will be the last of four games on July 18. The LA Cheaters play Ram Up, a Colorado State team, at 1 p.m., followed by Boise State's Once a Bronco versus Team Challenge ALS at 3 p.m. The second session starts at 6 p.m., with top-seeded Heartfire against Competitive Choice at 6 p.m.

The semifinals are at 5 p.m., and 7 p.m., on July 19 and the regional championship is July 21 at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the tournament quarterfinals in late July.

Tickets are on sale at GoLobos.com.

#The Basketball Tournament#Colorado State#Gofundme#The Panamaniacs#Boise State#Team Challenge Als#Golobos Com
