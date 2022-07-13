ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood ‘Transformed’ Some of Her Own Personal Clothes Into Las Vegas Stage Outfits

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
It's no coincidence that Carrie Underwood has kept some of the dazzle and glamor from her Las Vegas residency as she embarks on her new Denim & Rhinestones album cycle. She says that her Vegas outfits are "some of my favorite that we've ever done." In a new interview...

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.
Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
