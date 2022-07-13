River Valley Credit Union Talks 529 Plans

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of Ohio, or you're looking for some nice places to move to, then you might want to consider stopping by one of the following towns.
DAYTON — The City of Dayton announced Thursday on both social media and in a news release that a city pool will be closed through Monday, July 18, “following possible exposure of staff to Covid-19.”. The Dabney Pool at the Northwest Recreation Center on Princeton Drive will be...
This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. For more than a century, Dayton was tormented by its uncontrolled...
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We head to the Montgomery County Fair for an inside look at all they have to offer! Rachel Blanks, also known as the Domestic Diva shares more on her Mom’s food, Southern Fried and Sides.
Historic marker dedication for woman set for July 17. In 1802, a year before Ohio was admitted into the Union and three years before Dayton was incorporated as a village, John Issac Davis, a slave in Kentucky, ran away with his infant daughter, Charity, and settled in the area that became the city of Dayton in 1841.
The City of Dayton has approved a redevelopment project for the former Good Samaritan Hospital location. Tuesday evening, members of the city’s planning board voted 5 - 1 approving the proposal for a new facility that will house a YMCA and six other non-profits at Salem and Philadelphia avenues.
DAYTON — Another area department is considering adding more license plate readers to help capture criminals, however the proposed addition has sparked some controversy with groups voicing concerns. Dayton police have used the Automatic License Plate Readers since 2008, but the technology has only been in a few cruisers...
After serving as chef for five years at the Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs, Roland Eliason is taking on another role at the restaurant. He is now co-owner with longtime owner Mary Kay Smith. “He’s an incredible chef and great leader,” Smith said. She explained he was the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Barnstorming Carnival is returning to Springfield for its eighth year on Saturday and Sunday. This free community event allows families to experience the golden age of aviation. The carnival is located at the historical Springfield Beckley Airport in Springfield. The carnival is the opportunity to...
Vendola Lawrence believes a clean community is a safer one. She removes litter and debris from her neighborhood on Dayton’s West Side, focusing on the areas of South Ardmore Avenue, Bish Avenue and Cowart Street. “I’m out here every week,” said Lawrence, an amiable 64-year-old woman with a beatific...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An upward trend in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is leading health officials in Montgomery County to upgrade it’s COVID-19 community level. On Friday, Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County announced that the county upgraded to a high level in its COVID-19 Community Level Framework. The...
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
DAYTON — A mother duck and her ducklings are back together thanks to the help of Dayton police and Dayton Public Schools staff. Officers teamed up with DPS staff to rescue three ducklings that fell through a sewer grate, according to a social media post from the police department.
Gary C. Ferguson, of 308 S. William Street, is the next winner of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave. Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims chose this home for the award. The CBC is conducting its 57th annual Home Beautification...
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — In the early summer heat, Jon Branstrator’s farm is awash with color and life. His rows of corn rise knee-high as his soybean fields cover the ground in green, but his favorite features are what he calls his amber waves of grain, the acres and acres of bright yellow wheat and rye, towering as tall as him.
