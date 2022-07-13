ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

River Valley Credit Union Talks 529 Plans

By Emily Gibbs
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Eric Gagliano from River...

www.wdtn.com

WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton pool closed through Monday

DAYTON — The City of Dayton announced Thursday on both social media and in a news release that a city pool will be closed through Monday, July 18, “following possible exposure of staff to Covid-19.”. The Dabney Pool at the Northwest Recreation Center on Princeton Drive will be...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton history: 1913 flood was a sickening sight of ruin

This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. For more than a century, Dayton was tormented by its uncontrolled...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Stories shine light on Black family’s contributions

Historic marker dedication for woman set for July 17. In 1802, a year before Ohio was admitted into the Union and three years before Dayton was incorporated as a village, John Issac Davis, a slave in Kentucky, ran away with his infant daughter, Charity, and settled in the area that became the city of Dayton in 1841.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Barnstorming festival begins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Barnstorming Carnival is returning to Springfield for its eighth year on Saturday and Sunday. This free community event allows families to experience the golden age of aviation. The carnival is located at the historical Springfield Beckley Airport in Springfield. The carnival is the opportunity to...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

COMMUNITY GEMS: Woman takes pride in keeping Dayton neighborhood clean

Vendola Lawrence believes a clean community is a safer one. She removes litter and debris from her neighborhood on Dayton’s West Side, focusing on the areas of South Ardmore Avenue, Bish Avenue and Cowart Street. “I’m out here every week,” said Lawrence, an amiable 64-year-old woman with a beatific...
DAYTON, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
myspringfieldpaper.com

Springfield CBC Home of the Week #5

Gary C. Ferguson, of 308 S. William Street, is the next winner of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave. Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims chose this home for the award. The CBC is conducting its 57th annual Home Beautification...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

After five generations of farming left his land worn, this Ohioan went back to the basics to keep his farm sustainable

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — In the early summer heat, Jon Branstrator’s farm is awash with color and life. His rows of corn rise knee-high as his soybean fields cover the ground in green, but his favorite features are what he calls his amber waves of grain, the acres and acres of bright yellow wheat and rye, towering as tall as him.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

