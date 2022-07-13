Woodward 248: Detroit Zoo's picky eaters

Hello, Woodward 248!

As the summer moves forward, we are settling into somewhat of a sense of normalcy; festivals that have been canceled due to the pandemic are returning, and get-togethers with friends and loved ones are being planned and taking place. Gas prices are, well, still high. And we are still dealing with inflation. We may have figured out ways to save a bit on our grocery lists while still feeding our families and eating as healthy as possible.

It takes great effort to feed our families, but have you ever wondered the effort it takes to feed 2,000 animals at the Detroit Zoo?

This is a question the staff at the Detroit Zoo commissary must answer daily, as picky animals are accommodated, and foods are inspected. Multiple cases of yams, bananas, lettuce and crates of corn are included on the weekly produce list. Other deliveries include hay and frozen fish, and they source special orders for various species.

“I have a toddler at home, and I thought she was picky. … Some of these animals really have their favorites," said Taryn Mountain, a mammals animal care staff member. "The Cassowary has her own special-order items, and she is the star of the birds as far as diets go, she gets the white glove treatment. These animals get fed better than I do, they get the best of the best.”

So, the next time you and your family take a trip to the zoo, you’ll have a deeper appreciation for the staff working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure all the animals are well-fed.

