Woodward 248: Detroit Zoo's picky eaters

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Hello, Woodward 248!

As the summer moves forward, we are settling into somewhat of a sense of normalcy; festivals that have been canceled due to the pandemic are returning, and get-togethers with friends and loved ones are being planned and taking place. Gas prices are, well, still high. And we are still dealing with inflation. We may have figured out ways to save a bit on our grocery lists while still feeding our families and eating as healthy as possible.

It takes great effort to feed our families, but have you ever wondered the effort it takes to feed 2,000 animals at the Detroit Zoo?

This is a question the staff at the Detroit Zoo commissary must answer daily, as picky animals are accommodated, and foods are inspected. Multiple cases of yams, bananas, lettuce and crates of corn are included on the weekly produce list. Other deliveries include hay and frozen fish, and they source special orders for various species.

“I have a toddler at home, and I thought she was picky. … Some of these animals really have their favorites," said Taryn Mountain, a mammals animal care staff member. "The Cassowary has her own special-order items, and she is the star of the birds as far as diets go, she gets the white glove treatment. These animals get fed better than I do, they get the best of the best.”

So, the next time you and your family take a trip to the zoo, you’ll have a deeper appreciation for the staff working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure all the animals are well-fed.

Read the full story here.

Thanks for joining us today! Is there something we missed that you would like to see more of in Woodward 248? Send your comments and suggestions my way!

Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press newsletter editor

You’re invited: Join the Detroit Free Press Lab

We would like to offer you the opportunity to join our new Facebook group, Detroit Free Press Lab, an exclusive “advisory panel” of readers that we occasionally ask for feedback on stories, products and initiatives. This is a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at our journalism and our decision-making, in exchange for your candid thoughts and perspective that we will use to fine-tune and adjust our work. Your feedback will be used for research purposes only; it will never be sold or used outside the Free Press or published outside of this group without your permission.

To apply to be a member, tap here, click “Join Group” and answer just a few quick questions about yourself. It should only take a couple minutes. Thank you for your help in making the Detroit Free Press better!

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

