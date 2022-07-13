ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roddenberry Planetarium officially inaugurated, welcomes El Paso children

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTM2s_0geQGxho00

Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Diana Sayavedra welcomed guests from the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso on Monday for the ribbon-cutting and inauguration of the new Roddenberry Planetarium. It is in the former multipurpose room at the now-closed Crosby Elementary School, 5411 Wren Ave.

The partnership between the EPISD and the city of El Paso offers an immersive all-science experience in a modern $1.16 million facility, officials said in a news release. A $951,101 Community Development Block Grant provided the bulk of the funding for the area’s only planetarium, which originally was built in 1969 at the EPISD’s former offices on Boeing Drive.

“This collaboration allows us to continue to provide students with awe-inspiring lessons about the universe and space exploration across a 40-foot dome,” Sayavedra said in a news release. “It has nurtured a passion for science and the stars for students for decades and will continue to inspire generations of students to come. The Roddenberry is an El Paso treasure.”

Modernizations to the 3,635-square-foot planetarium include specialized lighting and sound, a new HVAC system, a ticket room, a catwalk above the dome and storage facilities.

The planetarium is the EPISD’s third recently completed project developed in partnership with the city of El Paso. The others are the Jefferson Baseball Field at Washington Park and the Austin Softball Field at Memorial Park. Both are 2016 bond projects.

The Roddenberry Planetarium was created through a partnership between the National Science Foundation and the Women’s League of El Paso and has welcomed more than 2 million visitors since opening in 1969, officials said. More than 13,000 have already enjoyed the educational programming at the new planetarium since its soft opening in fall.

El Paso students travel to the planetarium during the school year for grade-level specific programming. In the summer, public shows are offered and feature an educational film and tour of El Paso’s night sky. Visit episd.org/planetarium for more information.

The planetarium honors Gene Roddenberry, born Eugene Wesley Roddenberry on Aug. 19, 1921, in El Paso, who created “Star Trek.” He died Oct. 24, 1991, in Santa Monica, California.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
lascrucesbulletin.com

Progress Club of Las Cruces: Giving, growing, ‘living the volunteer spirit’

Despite the pandemic and the membership decline impacting many service clubs across the county, the Progress Club of Las Cruces has seen its active membership nearly quadruple in the past couple of years. Club members logged more than 40,000 in volunteer hours in 2021 and donated nearly $40,000 to programs benefitting local veterans, domestic violence programs, children and students, and women and families in need.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

EPCC’s School Store provides school supplies and smiles in the process

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College’s Service Learning Program (EPCC) held its 7th annual Service Learning School Store event on Saturday where children across El Paso came to the campus to receive free school supplies, among other benefits provided by EPCC. Organizers shared that the...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Workforce Solutions Borderplex hosting childcare fair this weekend

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso families and childcare providers are invited to a free childcare fair this weekend to find out more about Workforce Solutions Borderplex’ Care Champs childcare program aimed at assisting families with the costs of childcare. Workforce Solutions Borderplex has loosened the income...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
KTSM

Burrell College incoming medical students get their white coats

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in New Mexico had their official white coat ceremony Friday evening, where 195 students received their white coats. Burrell College, affiliated with New Mexico State University (NMSU), focuses on improving healthcare in the borderland. One of the college’s missions is to increase diversity in […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Educational Programming#Girls Club#Episd#Boeing Drive#Hvac#The Austin Softball Field
KTSM

County hosts 3rd annual overnight campout event at Ascarate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a fun event for the whole family happening next weekend. The El Paso County Parks and Recration Department is hosting its annual ‘Go Bear-Foot in the Park”. The event will take place beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23rd. “Bear-Foot in […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Classical Academy Hires Long-Time SISD Leader

Martha Crespo was recently named headmaster at El Paso Classical Academy and will lead the K-12 campus beginning this fall. Crespo has spent the last 24 years at Socorro Independent School District (SISD), 12 of which as an elementary school assistant principal. “I truly can’t imagine any place I’d rather...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of July 16

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  The agencies submit […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Science
Tom Handy

Star Trek Creator was Born in Texas and Gets Planetarium Named After Him

Yesterday, Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek was honored with a planetarium named after him. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, and El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Diana Sayavedra had the ribbon cutting and inauguration of the new facility. The old Crosby Elementary at 5411 Wren Ave, housed the new addition to the El Paso community. Joining the Mayor was the El Paso Boys and Girls Club.
EL PASO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe to Debut in El Paso

Another Broken Egg Cafe announced Thursday that its local El Paso franchise owner and operator, Luis Romero, has signed a lease to bring the brand’s first location to the area. Romero, already a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee with IHOP and Boston Pizza in Northern Mexico, recently signed a multi-unit agreement to bring three locations to the El Paso area. This first unit is slated to open in early 2023 and will be situated at 6767 Gateway Blvd, El Paso, Texas, 79925.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy