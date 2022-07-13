ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem's Chronic Tacos celebrating grand opening with 20th anniversary tour

By Em Chan, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
The Chronic Tacos in downtown Salem will be celebrating its grand opening with a stop from the Mexican food chain's 20th anniversary food tour.

Similar to chains like Chipotle and Qdoba, the Southern California-based Mexican fast casual restaurant offers tacos, burritos and bowls with a range of protein and toppings. The franchise began in 2002, is owned by Randy Wyner and Dan Biello, and has grown to more than 50 locations nationally with eight internationally. The chain's first Oregon location soft opened May 29 on Liberty Street.

The Salem location took two years to open after running into issues in the pandemic with construction delays and equipment shortages. Since opening, the local owners held off on a grand opening in order to coordinate with the 20th anniversary tour's stop in Salem.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant. Festivities from the tour will include a meet-and-greet with "Jackass" actor and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, also known as "Wee Man," alongside founder Wyner. There will also be a raffle with prizes, including free tacos for a year and Chronic Tacos merchandise.

"We're so excited to show everyone just how fun Chronic Tacos can be," said Kris Scott, Salem's Chronic Tacos franchise co-owner. "This grand opening is going to be a blast and we're excited to spread the #TacoLife to our fellow Oregonians."

For their 20th anniversary tour, they will be visiting 45 locations. To get the scoop on the next stops of the tour, food specials and more, you can check out the restaurant's Facebook page.

Address: 268 Liberty St. NE.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her atechan@statesmanjournal.com, follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemilyor see what she's eating on Instagram @sikfanmei.ah.

