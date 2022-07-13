ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bodies of missing man, 3 children pulled from Indianapolis pond

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdT9Y_0geQFUL400

Indianapolis — The bodies of a missing man and three children were pulled from a pond in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies of Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — Kyran Holland, 1; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyle Moorman II, 5 — were pulled out of an Indianapolis pond Tuesday evening. The names were confirmed by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to the AP.

The four family members had vanished last week on July 6 after heading out on a fishing trip, the AP said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a news release said that earlier in the week, Southwest District officers and Missing Persons detectives searched the area around the pond with drones and on foot but did not go into the pond.

Officers were called out to the pond Tuesday evening after they received a report about a dead person in the water. The father, Kyle Moorman, was pronounced dead and a dive team went into the water and found the car with the three children inside, according to the AP.

IMPD said the car was a black Saab and the divers extracted the car from the pond. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone has any information about this case, call Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) if you want to remain anonymous.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shooting on near eastside leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the 1800 block of East Brookside Avenue on the city’s near eastside on a call of a person injured. Police say other 911 calls came in as a person shot. When police arrived, they located an adult...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Indy#The Associated Press#Kyannah Holland#Saab#The Impd Homicide Office
WTHR

Muncie police investigating 3rd homicide in a week

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police is investigating the city’s third homicide in a week, all of which are believed to be connected. Police received information Thursday about a possible dead body in the area of 475 East and South Windsor Road. Officers arrived and found the body of...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Henry County collision sends semi tumbling over interstate bridge

HENRY COUNTY, Indiana — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a collision sent a semi tractor-trailer over a bridge and down an embankment. The Henry County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 70 near Wilbur Wright Road, which is around the 131 mile marker.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

IMPD detail investigation into missing Indy dad, children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a timeline detailing their missing persons investigation into Kyle Moorman and his three young children after the bodies of Moorman and the kids were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side. After family and friends of Kyle Moorman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Neighbor intervenes in domestic disturbance, shoots victim

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a neighbor who tried to intervene in a domestic disturbance on the south side ended up shooting the victim in the situation. IMPD was called to a home on Mulberry Lane off of Madison Avenue (Indy’s south side) around 10:30 a.m. for a reported fight in progress.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Cumberland police ‘detain goat for questioning’

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An elusive goat tried its best to flee from police after being found in a yard it didn’t belong in, but Cumberland officers were persistent and eventually able to trap the animal in a corner where it was “detained” for questioning. The Cumberland Police Department shared the body camera footage of the […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
166K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy