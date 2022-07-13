'Eat The Rich' Popsicles Just Popped Up In The US & Elon Musk Never Looked So Tasty

Have you ever wanted to bite into Elon Musk's face, or find out what Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' head tastes like?

Artists have transformed some of the world's richest men into some of the funniest popsicles you'll ever see, as part of a new pop-up project that encourages you to quite literally "eat the rich."

The pop-up is selling a whole line of billionaire-themed treats out of "Eat The Rich Popsicles" trucks in New York and Los Angeles, and the designs are absolutely hilarious.

The popsicles were created by a New York-based artist collective called MSCHF, and they feature five of the richest men in the world.

There's Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and Facebook's own Mark Zuckerberg.

Or as they're billed on the truck: Munch Musk, Snack on Jack, Bite Bezos, Gobble Gates and Suck Zuck.

TikTok influencer Katie Molinaro recently posted a few videos of her visit to the popsicle truck, and it looks like she really enjoyed eating the rich guys in frozen form.

"It tastes so sweet," Molinaro wrote in the caption on one of her TikTok videos.

She added in a second video that they tasted pretty "expensive" at $10 a pop(sicle), which is pretty steep if we're being honest.

The "Eat the Rich" truck is just the latest in a long line of stunts by MSCHF, and it's a limited-time thing that ends on Wednesday, according to their site.

MSCHF recently told TMZ that Musk is their No. 1 bestseller, which should come as no surprise.

After all, if you're going to eat the rich, why not start with the richest one?