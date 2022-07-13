ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa Property Tax Rolls Rose By Highest Ever in 2021

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual tax assessment roll of property in Napa County grew by more than 7 percent in 2021, according to county officials. Napa County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur said the assessment roll of $48.8 billion -- based on the value of all property in the county as of Jan. 1, 2022...

