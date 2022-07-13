ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Teens Arrested by Ocean City Police

By News Room
wnav.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested two Anne Arundel County teenagers in Ocean City for a robbery that happened in June and another teenage suspect is still at large. Earlier this week Ocean City Police posted that 19-year-old Takala Robinson of Pasadena, and a 16-year-old boy...

wnav.com

Comments / 3

Daily Voice

Man Convicted of Assaulting Police Officers, Drug Possession In Anne Arundel County

A repeat offender was found guilty of all 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against an Anne Arundel County police officer, authorities say. Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, for biting officers while clutching drugs after causing a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person shot, killed In Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed someone in South Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street at 12:01 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Police did not say whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Motorcyclist Struck And Killed In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On July 16, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Western Parkway at the intersection of Acton Lane. A caller reported a “man was hit on a motorcycle and thrown into the grass., his...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

25 Marijuana Plants Worth Over $20,000 Seized In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Earlier this year, the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team received a citizen complaint of drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena. They immediately initiated an investigation and, on July 14, 2022, executed a search and seizure warrant. During the warrant, 25 marijuana...
PASADENA, MD
WBOC

Teen Arrested for Threat of Mass Violence Against Salisbury University

CHURCH HILL, Md.- An 18-year-old Queen Anne's County man is behind bars following accusations that he posted to social media a threat of mass violence against Salisbury University. The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said that at around 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Price Station...
CHURCH HILL, MD
Shore News Network

Glen Burnie 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint

GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, police here said a black male subject wearing a black mask, jean pants and black sneakers held up the 7-Eleven on Crain Highway. According to police, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred at the 7-Eleven at 1250 Crain Highway South in Glen Burnie.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid assaults FOX45 News photojournalist

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A FOX45 News photojournalist was assaulted by a squeegee kid while working on a story. The assault happened this morning at the corner of President and Lombard Streets. Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Kyle Dodd were working on a story about squeegee kid activities during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MD Republican Senate candidate charged with false report after allegedly claiming adult bookstore trafficked children

BALTIMORE --  Ryan Dark White, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey, has been arrested and charged with filing a false report after he allegedly told law enforcement an adult bookstore in Edgewood was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on men, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The sheriff's office now says the story was made up."It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. In April, a tipster provided...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

