Anne Arundel County Teens Arrested by Ocean City Police
Police have arrested two Anne Arundel County teenagers in Ocean City for a robbery that happened in June and another teenage suspect is still at large. Earlier this week Ocean City Police posted that 19-year-old Takala Robinson of Pasadena, and a 16-year-old boy...
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in a fire department carnival shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and hurt another victim's leg in what authorities say stems from an ongoing dispute between two rival groups of youth offenders in St. Mary's County. Devron Ny’Quez Murray, 19 of Lexington Park, shot...
On July 14, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department that they received charging documents for allegations of domestic assault against a deputy sergeant. The sergeant, Matthew Beall, was arrested by county police at approximately 1 a.m. on July 15.
A repeat offender was found guilty of all 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against an Anne Arundel County police officer, authorities say. Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, for biting officers while clutching drugs after causing a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed someone in South Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street at 12:01 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Police did not say whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
An 18-year-old Queen Anne's County man has been charged with making social media posts threatening a shooting at Salisbury University. The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said Harold Fink III, 18, of Church Hill, was arrested Thursday evening and is charged with threatening mass violence. The suspect also threatened to...
GAMBRILLS, MD – The gunman who shot and killed a Gambrills, Maryland McDonald’s employee in May has been arrested. Police said 21-year-old Ja’quan Green, of Middle River is responsible for the murder of Birtrain Gray. According to police, on May 13, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded...
WALDORF, Md. – On July 16, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Western Parkway at the intersection of Acton Lane. A caller reported a “man was hit on a motorcycle and thrown into the grass., his...
A man is now in jail after police say he shot and killed his co-worker in Forestville, Maryland, last week. Aaren Butler, 29, of District Heights now faces first and second-degree murder charges along with a list of weapons charges. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Prince George’s County Police...
PASADENA, Md. – Earlier this year, the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team received a citizen complaint of drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena. They immediately initiated an investigation and, on July 14, 2022, executed a search and seizure warrant. During the warrant, 25 marijuana...
The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault that happened yesterday at a restaurant in the first block of West Street in the historic section of downtown Annapolis. Assault 1st Degree- West. St. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 11:15 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of...
The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in the Essex area, according to authorities. Sema'ja Norris, 14, was last seen on Friday morning, police said. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Norris should contact the Baltimore County...
CHURCH HILL, Md.- An 18-year-old Queen Anne's County man is behind bars following accusations that he posted to social media a threat of mass violence against Salisbury University. The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said that at around 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Price Station...
A 39-year-old sergeant in the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday on assault and robbery charges in two domestic violence cases involving another employee of the agency. Mathew Beall’s police powers have been suspended without pay while an internal investigation continues. Earlier this month Corporal James...
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, police here said a black male subject wearing a black mask, jean pants and black sneakers held up the 7-Eleven on Crain Highway. According to police, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred at the 7-Eleven at 1250 Crain Highway South in Glen Burnie.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A FOX45 News photojournalist was assaulted by a squeegee kid while working on a story. The assault happened this morning at the corner of President and Lombard Streets. Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Kyle Dodd were working on a story about squeegee kid activities during the...
An Anne Arundel County deputy sergeant was charged with domestic assault Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said Anne Arundel County Police notified the Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. Thursday about the alleged assault by Deputy Sergeant Matthew Beall. Beall was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday, officials...
BALTIMORE -- Ryan Dark White, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey, has been arrested and charged with filing a false report after he allegedly told law enforcement an adult bookstore in Edgewood was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on men, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The sheriff's office now says the story was made up."It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler. In April, a tipster provided...
