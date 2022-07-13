Let’s Talk Pella – Summer Soiree

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella was “To The Rescue,” and highlighted local first responders, active military, and veterans. Rescue vehicle tours were held, as were demonstrations on the Tulip Toren from Pella Community Ambulance, the Pella Police Department, and local veterans groups, including American Legion Post 89 and VFW Post 5242. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella. Next week’s theme is Full STEAM Ahead, featuring activities related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
