Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – Summer Soiree

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwner of Dutchfix Jason Bandstra discusses the Summer Soiree as...

Let’s Talk Knoxville-Your Life Matters

Our guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Michaela Bigaouette and Scott Karr as we talk about The Your Life Matters organization and their upcoming 5k run/walk. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ICYF Bask to School Bash in August

The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has announced the date and theme for the 2022 Back to School Bash later this summer. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Your Life Matters to Hold 5K Run Walk

Your Life Matters will hold a 5K run/walk Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 am at Knoxville High School. Michaela Bigaouette with Your Life Matters spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the organization and its goals. “Your Life Matters is an organization started by myself and Scott Karr and a group of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Union Street Players Continue with Alice in Wonderland

Union Street Players have returned to the stage this week with Alice in Wonderland, with the majority of shows remaining. Director Elise Pederson says the show taps into the imagination of audiences with the classic story and a large, diverse cast through the 24th at the Pella Community Center. Tickets are available online or at the door, with a variety of evening shows and matinees coming up these next few weeks.
PELLA, IA
Thursdays in Pella Features Local Heroes

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella was “To The Rescue,” and highlighted local first responders, active military, and veterans. Rescue vehicle tours were held, as were demonstrations on the Tulip Toren from Pella Community Ambulance, the Pella Police Department, and local veterans groups, including American Legion Post 89 and VFW Post 5242. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella. Next week’s theme is Full STEAM Ahead, featuring activities related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.
PELLA, IA
KRCO to Hold Annual Bus Ride Fundraiser

The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen Nichols spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. The night before the big 410 races we hold a pub crawl bus ride. We go to various locations around the town and this is a good way to show people different places in our community and show what makes Knoxville great and just have a fun time. Space is limited for this so register as soon as you can.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
Hartford BBQ Bash Tomorrow

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash tomorrow, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. Keisha Thompson with the Warren County Farm Bureau tells KNIA News...
HARTFORD, IA
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Senior Exercise Class to Prevent Falls

Indianola Parks and Rec and Athletico Physical Therapy are partnering to provide a free class for adults age 50 and over to gain better strength and reduce the risk of falling. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News 35% of adults over the age of 65 fall at least once during their daily activities, which significantly increases the risk of fractures in the wrist, hip and ankle, which can lead to significant loss of function. Even if they are not injured, people who experience a fall may become afraid of failing and cut down on their everyday activities, which increases their chances of falling as they lose strength by becoming less active.
INDIANOLA, IA
Red Rock Threshers Hosting 20th Annual Tractor Ride Today, Tomorrow

Almost 300 tractors will be traversing the roads of south central Iowa today and Saturday. The 20th Red Rock Threshers tractor ride starts at Pella Christian High School, heading on a southern route and circling back to Pella today, while Saturday’s ride will be a northern route and also circles back to the Tulip City. A total of 285 tractors will be on this 20th ride and split into four or five different groups.
PELLA, IA
Indianola School Board to Discuss Bond Issue

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday, which will include consideration of bringing a bond issue to the public regarding improvements to Indianola High School for $70 million. The board received a recommendation from the District Facilities Task Force earlier this summer, and the project went out to the public for feedback and public engagement, and now returns to the board to consider putting the bond issue out to the public for a vote on September 13th.
INDIANOLA, IA
Rain Does Not Stop Action At Knoxville Raceway

Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Marion County Fair Race Night Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Indianola Community Free Clinic Hosting Back to School Physicals

The Indianola Community Free Clinic is hosting free Back to School Physicals tomorrow. The Indianola Community Free Clinic offers services to local residents including illness and minor injury care, high blood pressure testing, diabetes/blood glucose testing, chronic disease management, and more. The Back to School Physicals will be tomorrow from 9am to noon. The Indianola Free Clinic is located at the First Assembly of God Church at 1700 W 2nd Ave. To view enrollment information for the Indianola School District, including grade medical examination requirements and documentation, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Central College Announces 2022 Top Scholarship Awardees

Central College is proud to announce this year’s recipients of full-tuition Kuyper Scholarships, Rolscreen Foundation Scholarships and the Thomas Ross Smith Scholarship, the most prestigious awards granted at the college. Peter H. Kuyper founded Rolscreen Company, known today as Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation and the shareholder family have...
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Little League Advances to State Tournament

The Knoxville Little League Minor All-Stars won the District Four Championship and have advanced to the state tournament. Knoxville went a perfect 4-0 in the District Tournament, defeating New Sharon 18-7, Mahaska American 16-2, Grinnell 13-7, and Mahaska Midwest 14-13. The last time a Knoxville Little League team made the state tournament was the Major Boys All-Stars in 2014. The State Tournament will be held in Davenport and is from July 23-July 28 with the winner advancing to the Regionals. The team will be holding a fundraiser and is asking the public for help with the expenses to go to the state tournament.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella City Council to Consider Engineering Contract for Indoor Rec Facility

With a public referendum for extending the current sales tax levy on the horizon in September, the Pella City Council is preparing for construction of a new indoor recreation facility. A resolution on the agenda for this week’s Pella City Council meeting is for an architectural and engineering services agreement...
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Middle School Update

The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

The Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a ribeye sandwich meal on Tuesday, August 9, from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm at the Knoxville Township fire station, 102 W. Main Street in Knoxville. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Thompson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We usually do a...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola City Council to Discuss Rezoning Request

The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday. The council will consider appointments to the Indianola Public Arts Commission and Indianola Hometown Pride Committee, hold a public hearing on a rezoning request on Country Club Road, and consider an amendment to the agreement with Snyder and Assoc. for the Hillcrest Ave Reconstruction Project. The council will also consider approval of an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson, a major site plan application for CemenTech, a preliminary plat, and a plat of survey for Downing Construction.
INDIANOLA, IA
Busy State Week Ahead for High School Teams

A busy week remains now that the Iowa High School Baseball and Softball state tournaments overlap, and the airwaves of KNIA/KRLS Radio will be full of action starting Monday. The Pella baseball team opens the Class 3A tournament in the first quarterfinals game against #1 Assumption at the University of Iowa. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. Monday on 92.1 KRLS.
PELLA, IA

