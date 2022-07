The Golden State Warriors have arguably the best possible trade package that Brooklyn could receive for Kevin Durant; however, the willingness of both Golden State and KD himself to entertain a reunion is where many become skeptical. While Durant theoretically has little say in a trade, most players of his caliber get an opportunity to speak into their next destination. According to a recent report, a "good source" indicated that Durant wants to rejoin his former team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO