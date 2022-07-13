ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Mobile’s most wanted enters guilty plea on federal charges

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s former most wanted has entered a guilty plea on federal gun charges.

Trenteon King entered the guilty plea on the charge of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration in federal court Wednesday, July 12. According to court records, the guilty plea was accepted and King was found guilty as charged. The maximum penalty is 10 years.

King will stay in custody until his sentencing, which is set for October 17.

King was arrested Friday, April 29. Mobile police say he was caught allegedly shoplifting at the Walmart on Rangeline Road. An off-duty Chickasaw police officer took him into custody. When he was arrested, King was armed.

An Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent discovered the gun King was found with was a modified Glock. The 9mm was modified with a “machinegun-conversion device,” also known as a Glock Chip. A Glock Chip makes the semiautomatic pistol work more like a machine gun.

The serial number was not registered to King.

King was wanted by Mobile police for multiple crimes, including a shooting that injured two at a food mart in March.

He was out on bond for a robbery, assault and shooting into a home or car when he was accused of shooting two people at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore on March 10th.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on those charges on September 29th.

King has had several run-ins with the law, including being charged with a 2016 murder. That case was dismissed on a technicality.

WKRG News 5

