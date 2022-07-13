ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Choctaw County in central Mississippi Northeastern Attala County in central Mississippi Southwestern Winston County in east central Mississippi * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mcmillan, or 8 miles west of Louisville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Choctaw, northeastern Attala and southwestern Winston Counties, including the following locations... Mccool. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Yalobusha HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS

