Hardy earns degree from University of Utah

A $100,000 scholarship has been given to support Louisiana 4-H, making it the largest endowed scholarship in the history of the organization. The Dr. Joel Lafayette Fletcher Jr. 4-H Scholarship is funded by Fletcher’s grandson, Paul D. Nevels, a class of 1972 LSU graduate, to honor the legacy of his grandfather — a legacy that includes a life-long dedication to student success and personal growth.
TEXARKANA — The Pleasant Grove Independent School District board of trustees approved Haley Turner as the new director of marketing and communication at their July 14 regularly scheduled meeting. Turner currently serves as the Region 8 Education Service Center marketing and communications specialist. Prior to that position, Turner, a...
TEXARKANA (KSLA) — KSLA News 12′s Alexandria Savage was moderator of the Changing the Game Women’s Conference that Black Women in Business held Saturday, July 16 in Texarkana. The conference included panel discussions, vendors and philanthropic activity. Black Women in Business is a nonprofit started in Texas...
Magnolia’s Abilities Unlimited clients are getting help in two direct ways thanks to donations made Thursday by both Leadership Magnolia members and Cadence Bank Foundation representatives. The $11,388 check from this year’s Leadership Magnolia group will help buy the Abilities workers a new bailer to recycle with at the...
COVID-19 cases fell slightly in Nevada and Union counties on Saturday, but were up sharply in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases of the virus rose by 24 in Ouachita County, up to 163. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,722. Total Active...
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is expanding cancer care across the Ark-La-Tex and Oklahoma with the addition of Essam Malaty, M.D. to the distinguished oncology team at the only comprehensive facility of its kind in the region. As a Hematology-Oncologist, Dr. Malaty works...
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded June 28-July 13, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. A 1,874 SF house on Partee Drive in Magnolia sold June...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As students in Shreveport–Bossier return to school next month, some are concerned about the timing of the sixth COVID surge and feel it couldn’t come at a worse moment. COVID in NWLA has remained in the orange or at a high COVID alert...
COVID-19 cases declined slightly in Columbia County on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,701. Total Active Cases: 117, down three from Tuesday.
COVID-19 case figures in South Arkansas changed little on Thursday, although Columbia County did suffer its 98th death from the virus, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,704. Total Active Cases: 93, down from 117 on Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,513.
The number of COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas rose Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new active cases in Union County soared by 68, rising to 226. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,712. Total Active Cases: 95, up two from Thursday. Total...
Farmers Bank & Trust has named its banking team for its Nashville, Arkansas branch. Farmers purchased the full-service branch located at 420 S. Main Street from Arvest Bank in January. Kelly Chambers, a Nashville native with more than 20 years of banking experience, leads the team in his role as...
Southern Arkansas baseball pitcher Jeremy Adorno was named the Male Athlete of the Year, and Arkansas Tech’s volleyball and softball standout Tymber Riley Female Athlete of the Year, by the Great American Conference. Adorno became the third GAC baseball player and the second from SAU named Male Athlete of...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new school year is just around the corner! Some students bring lunches to school, while others buy it or receive it for free. A federal free lunch program put in place during the pandemic has since ended. This means those who need free or reduced lunch will have to apply for it if their school doesn’t offer it for free.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can help students have the right clothes to start school. For the second year in a row, Clifford Jenkins is sponsoring a school uniform giveaway at his business, ASAP Copy. He has some donations of new clothes and backpacks already. But he says he's going to...
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Briston Rains, 20, of Magnolia and Carley Marie Hale, 23, of Magnolia, July 15. Daniel Forrest Pletcher, 25, of...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Well-known Shreveport activist Craig Lee says he is running for city council. Craig Lee, a fixture at city council meetings advocating for the community and challenging city leadership, formally announced his candidacy for the District B seat in a press release sent Friday morning. The...
A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical event Monday (7/11/22) afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest-Kisatchie District. First Responders, US Forest Service Rangers and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded at 2:14 p.m.to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a female hiker...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friends in Unity is hosting its 4th annual back-to-school drive, City Wide Kick Back. Friends in Unity’s annual back-to-school drive will be happening Saturday, July 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at J.S. Clark Elementary at 351 Hearn Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. At the event,...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An Arkansas native who was an active member of the same Louisiana church for 75 of her 100 years on Earth was recognized Tuesday, July 12. That’s the day that Laverne Ridley Monroe became a centenarian. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Shreveport Mayor...
