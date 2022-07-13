ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa pregnant & expecting first child with husband Tarek in ‘huge shock’ for family

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting their first baby.

And news of their pregnancy seemed to be as much of a surprise to them as to their fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TU7R_0geQCX5s00
The expecting couple

According to PEOPLE, the couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments.

They had even gotten as far as a date to implant an embryo, when they received the good news.

"It was a huge shock," Heather, 34, told PEOPLE. "We just weren't expecting this.

"We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

The Selling Sunset star went on to say the couple are thrilled with the news.

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Selling Sunset#Sun Online#Theussun
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Comes Out of Retirement to Lather Up Anew

You can take the star outta the soap, but you can’t take the soap outta the star. Seven years after Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital and acting, he’s back in front of the camera in the latest episode of This Show Sucks: Truth + Consequences, the soap spoof created by photographer Jim Warren that’s as wacky as it is star-studded.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tia Booth Pregnant With Her First Child

Former The Bachelor star Tia Booth, 30, is pregnant with her first child. She shared Instagram photos, which can be seen HERE, of herself and her fiancé Taylor Mock, who lovingly cradled the mom-to-be’s baby bump. Tia announced the big news on Father’s Day (June 19) and also included a throwback photo of her late dad Kenny Booth, who passed away in February 2022. In her length caption, Tia explained that she has bittersweet feelings about being pregnant following her father’s death.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Fires Back at Fan Accusing Her of ‘Bad Parenting’

It’s an understatement to say that parenting can be extremely hard, especially in a time when social media is full of all kinds of “helpful” hacks, tips, and tricks telling you how you should parent. One of the biggest social dilemmas in the parenting world is how social media pits working moms against stay-at-home moms. Truthfully, no matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, you’re always going to be doing it wrong. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no exception in that battle as one fan slammed her online for leaving her husband and child at home so she can pursue her career. However, much to our delight, the news station star had the best response to that less-than-empathetic fan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star's Sister Is Pregnant With Twins

The Teen Mom family is adding two new members! Victoria Messer, sister of Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer, confirmed Sunday that she and her husband, Royer Rodriguez, are expecting twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple shared their big news on Instagram while sharing footage of their big reveal, which entailed tossing powder-filled baseballs into the air and hitting them with a bat. When Rodriguez hit his, blue powder exploded, and Victoria was covered in pink powder upon smacking hers down.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Demi Lovato Suffers Brutal Facial Injury, Needs Stitches Ahead of Late-Night Appearance

Yikes! Demi Lovato is showing off a gnarly facial injury on TikTok -- but keeping their sense of humor well intact. "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" the "Skin of My Teeth" singer shared on the video platform, pairing the clip with the viral "They're Gonna Know" audio and dropping an inaudible -- but painfully obvious -- f-bomb.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
601K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy