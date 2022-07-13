ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

This Coast creamery is Mississippi's best ice cream shop, Yelp says. Why fans love it

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Ice cream lovers in search of the best scoops ahead of National Ice Cream Day need look no further than the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Yelp users named Creole Creamery in Bay St. Louis as the state’s best ice cream shop , according to a report released in June. It’s one of many creameries that landed on the review website’s 2022 list of the top ice cream shops across the U.S and Canada, and where many will likely enjoy a cool treat on Sunday, July 17.

For the report, Yelp looked at businesses in the ice cream category and ranked them across several factors including “total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022,” according to the website.

Creole Creamery sits on Main Street in the heart of downtown Bay St. Louis and is known for serving classic flavors such as vanilla, strawberry and cookies and cream, among other favorites, according to its Yelp profile.

Visitors with more adventurous palates have their pick of signature and seasonal flavors from salted caramel and creole creme cheese to azuki bean and golden summer fig, the creamery’s website shows. Sorbets, 9-inch ice cream cakes, milkshakes and classic malts are also on the menu.

Online, Yelp users raved about the seasonal La Vie En Rosé and lavender honey. Reviewers also recommended the sampler, which lets you try up to six flavors at once.

“The selection of the flavors were incredible!” one visitor commented on the creamery’s Yelp page. “My husband and I both got the sampler and got to try every flavor we wanted.”

“You aren’t going to find better ice cream,” wrote another. “So many unique flavors and they are always changing. I get the 4 sampler because I can’t just choice one flavor.”

Creole Creamery has four locations, including three in Louisiana, where fans can grab a scoop — or more.

