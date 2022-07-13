ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Suspect in Ottawa County fatal stabbing identified, charged

By Emily Reed
WWMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST OLIVE, Mich. — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing Quinn Hallacy was charged Wednesday. Matthew Hallacy, 45, from Holland, was charged with open murder. Bond was denied for...

wwmt.com

