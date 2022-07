TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Baker Hughes will close its Broken Arrow location in 2023, the company announced Friday. "We regularly review our operational footprint due to changing market conditions and customer demands, and the current environment requires us to restructure parts of our business. As part of our strategy to transform our operations, we intend to close the Broken Arrow site, and manufacturing will be transferred to other locations within the company," a statement from the company said.

