ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bodies of missing man, 3 children pulled from Indianapolis pond

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1350Wp_0geQALoo00

Indianapolis — The bodies of a missing man and three children were pulled from a pond in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies of Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — Kyran Holland, 1; Kyannah Holland, 2; and Kyle Moorman II, 5 — were pulled out of an Indianapolis pond Tuesday evening. The names were confirmed by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to the AP.

The four family members had vanished last week on July 6 after heading out on a fishing trip, the AP said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a news release said that earlier in the week, Southwest District officers and Missing Persons detectives searched the area around the pond with drones and on foot but did not go into the pond.

Officers were called out to the pond Tuesday evening after they received a report about a dead person in the water. The father, Kyle Moorman, was pronounced dead and a dive team went into the water and found the car with the three children inside, according to the AP.

IMPD said the car was a black Saab and the divers extracted the car from the pond. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone has any information about this case, call Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) if you want to remain anonymous.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#The Associated Press#Kyannah Holland#Saab#The Impd Homicide Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy