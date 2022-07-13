GMFS: Joplin Parks & Rec

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Pieces of the past were on display in Southwest Missouri. Today collectors from across the Four States filled Memorial Hall in Carthage. It was part of this month’s collectible show held by the Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association. It happens three times a year. For some,...
PITTSBURG, Kan. — This is Parks and Recreation Month. Since 1985 the country has celebrated the professionals who build communities through the Parks and Rec. Department. In recognition, KOAM took a trip to see what Lincoln Park in Pittsburg has to offer. The park offers a variety of services...
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Visitors to Baxter Springs can look forward to a new roadside park along Route 66. The park will be near the museum and funded in part with the help of a $40,000 state grant. The President of the Baxter Springs Historical Society, Jordan Adams, says...
JOPLIN, Mo. – 1st Phorm brings its Monster Game to Joplin. MSSU hosted the CrossFit competition event today and it continues through the weekend. 1st Phorm is a company known as a health and wellness brand in the fitness community. Hundreds of people competed in events featuring tests of...
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is preparing new students for the upcoming school year. It all kicked off Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Joplin High School. It was held by the Joplin Schools Transportation Department to celebrate the donors and sponsors behind Buster the...
JOPLIN, Mo. – A local organization makes a big donation to the Spiva Center for the Arts. The Friends of Saint Avips is a group dedicated to promoting interest in and financial assistance to the Center. On Thursday, they did just that with a $122,000 donation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
We talked with Peterson Outdoor Ministries, and Four States Amputee Network about an event they’re hosting this Saturday. “An Adaptive Day at the Lake” is being held in Sheldon, Missouri. This event is for individuals with disabilities looking for some fun, outdoor adventure, and other like-minded individuals looking for support.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Hays High standout golfer Tradgon McCrae recently won the Ozark Amateur at the Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Mo., July 9 and 10. McCrae won the title on the second playoff hole after rounds of 65 and 68 in the 36-hole event. McCrae, a native...
From Thursday until Sunday the Premier Baseball Joplin World Series Tournament has been taking place around town. The tournament includes a 17 and 18 year old’s division, a 16U division and a 15U division. This tournament has always been one of the big events for the Joplin area with multiple talented teams across the country […]
MISSOURI — Missouri will see $10 billion in transportation projects statewide in the next five years. That includes a list of projects in Southwest Missouri. In Joplin, that includes a new train overpass at 32nd and Davis, extensive road improvements on 7th Street, and an overhaul to the intersection at Main and Fountain road.
JOPLIN, Mo. — A new update is providing easier access to mental health services across the country. Starting Saturday people will now be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by simply dialing 9-8-8. The new number is meant to help those undergoing a crisis to quickly connect...
A swine farm is being constructed along the county line next to Bourbon County. The company, Monarch Sow Farm, is owned by Perdue Premium Meat Company, headquartered in Salisbury, MD, and is located in Neosho County. Their harvest facility is in Sioux Center, Iowa. “The property is on the county...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton...
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Members of the Webb City community came together on Thursday night to mourn the loss of a student. In May, the body of Rezwan Kohistani, a student at Webb City high school, was found unattended on campus. Authorities say the autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Friends and family held a vigil outside of Webb City city hall.
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A two-time world champion drag racer and Pittsburg State University alumni, comes back to Pittsburg, Kansas for a special, one-night event. Megan Meyer and her NHRA dragster were in downtown Pittsburg tonight, for a meet-and-greet at the “Pitsco Idea Shop.”. Kids in attendance were able...
ALBA, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office release details on a missing woman. Michele Stone, 51, has been reported missing from 203 Smith Street in Alba. “She is considered endangered. Her white 2007 Ford Edge is also missing. If you have information regarding Stone or the vehicle please contact JASCO at 359-9100.” — JASPER CO MO SHERIFF.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are calling it a total loss, after a house fire today in Joplin (7/15). Firefighters with the Joplin Fire Department arrived at 1626 East 3rd Street, near the intersection of East 3rd Street and McKee Avenue, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of […]
