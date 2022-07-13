ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

GMFS: Joplin Parks & Rec

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talk with Jessica Johnson from Joplin Parks & Rec...

fourstateshomepage.com

Collectors show comes to Memorial Hall

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Pieces of the past were on display in Southwest Missouri. Today collectors from across the Four States filled Memorial Hall in Carthage. It was part of this month’s collectible show held by the Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association. It happens three times a year. For some,...
CARTHAGE, MO
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

1st Phorm Monster Game underway in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – 1st Phorm brings its Monster Game to Joplin. MSSU hosted the CrossFit competition event today and it continues through the weekend. 1st Phorm is a company known as a health and wellness brand in the fitness community. Hundreds of people competed in events featuring tests of...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Schools help incoming students prepare for school year

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is preparing new students for the upcoming school year. It all kicked off Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Joplin High School. It was held by the Joplin Schools Transportation Department to celebrate the donors and sponsors behind Buster the...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

$122,000 donation to Spiva in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – A local organization makes a big donation to the Spiva Center for the Arts. The Friends of Saint Avips is a group dedicated to promoting interest in and financial assistance to the Center. On Thursday, they did just that with a $122,000 donation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: An Adaptive Day at the Lake

We talked with Peterson Outdoor Ministries, and Four States Amputee Network about an event they’re hosting this Saturday. “An Adaptive Day at the Lake” is being held in Sheldon, Missouri. This event is for individuals with disabilities looking for some fun, outdoor adventure, and other like-minded individuals looking for support.
SHELDON, MO
Hays Post

⛳ Former Hays High standout wins Ozark Amateur

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Hays High standout golfer Tradgon McCrae recently won the Ozark Amateur at the Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Mo., July 9 and 10. McCrae won the title on the second playoff hole after rounds of 65 and 68 in the 36-hole event. McCrae, a native...
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Premier Baseball tournament returns to Joplin

From Thursday until Sunday the Premier Baseball Joplin World Series Tournament has been taking place around town. The tournament includes a 17 and 18 year old’s division, a 16U division and a 15U division. This tournament has always been one of the big events for the Joplin area with multiple talented teams across the country […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

What’s planned for MoDOT’s 2022-2026 STIP?

MISSOURI — Missouri will see $10 billion in transportation projects statewide in the next five years. That includes a list of projects in Southwest Missouri. In Joplin, that includes a new train overpass at 32nd and Davis, extensive road improvements on 7th Street, and an overhaul to the intersection at Main and Fountain road.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

988 lines go live over the weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new update is providing easier access to mental health services across the country. Starting Saturday people will now be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by simply dialing 9-8-8. The new number is meant to help those undergoing a crisis to quickly connect...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

New Pig Farm Being Located Near Bourbon County Line: Help Needed

A swine farm is being constructed along the county line next to Bourbon County. The company, Monarch Sow Farm, is owned by Perdue Premium Meat Company, headquartered in Salisbury, MD, and is located in Neosho County. Their harvest facility is in Sioux Center, Iowa. “The property is on the county...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns going through a fence, just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Webb City mourns student loss, grass fire burns 100 acres, roadside park receives grant and MSSU students return from Europe

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Members of the Webb City community came together on Thursday night to mourn the loss of a student. In May, the body of Rezwan Kohistani, a student at Webb City high school, was found unattended on campus. Authorities say the autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Friends and family held a vigil outside of Webb City city hall.
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Champion drag racer makes a Pittsburg comeback

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A two-time world champion drag racer and Pittsburg State University alumni, comes back to Pittsburg, Kansas for a special, one-night event. Megan Meyer and her NHRA dragster were in downtown Pittsburg tonight, for a meet-and-greet at the “Pitsco Idea Shop.”. Kids in attendance were able...
PITTSBURG, KS
Four States Home Page

Fire destroys a Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are calling it a total loss, after a house fire today in Joplin (7/15). Firefighters with the Joplin Fire Department arrived at 1626 East 3rd Street, near the intersection of East 3rd Street and McKee Avenue, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of […]
JOPLIN, MO

