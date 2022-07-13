More or Less, What’s Your Guess?

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Pieces of the past were on display in Southwest Missouri. Today collectors from across the Four States filled Memorial Hall in Carthage. It was part of this month’s collectible show held by the Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association. It happens three times a year. For some,...
PITTSBURG, Kan. — This is Parks and Recreation Month. Since 1985 the country has celebrated the professionals who build communities through the Parks and Rec. Department. In recognition, KOAM took a trip to see what Lincoln Park in Pittsburg has to offer. The park offers a variety of services...
Would you wait in line for 16 hours to be one of the first people to eat at a new restaurant in Missouri? If so, you're in good company. According to reports, hundreds of people lined up and waited for hours to be one of the first to get into a brand new Missouri eatery.
JOPLIN, Mo. – 1st Phorm brings its Monster Game to Joplin. MSSU hosted the CrossFit competition event today and it continues through the weekend. 1st Phorm is a company known as a health and wellness brand in the fitness community. Hundreds of people competed in events featuring tests of...
JOPLIN, Mo. — A new update is providing easier access to mental health services across the country. Starting Saturday people will now be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by simply dialing 9-8-8. The new number is meant to help those undergoing a crisis to quickly connect...
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Visitors to Baxter Springs can look forward to a new roadside park along Route 66. The park will be near the museum and funded in part with the help of a $40,000 state grant. The President of the Baxter Springs Historical Society, Jordan Adams, says...
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County hosts a Homeless Connect Event. The event at Central Christian Center is a sort of one-stop shop to provide information on healthcare, food resources, housing and employment. Officials with Economic Security Corporation say events like this are geared...
MISSOURI — Missouri will see $10 billion in transportation projects statewide in the next five years. That includes a list of projects in Southwest Missouri. In Joplin, that includes a new train overpass at 32nd and Davis, extensive road improvements on 7th Street, and an overhaul to the intersection at Main and Fountain road.
We talked with Peterson Outdoor Ministries, and Four States Amputee Network about an event they’re hosting this Saturday. “An Adaptive Day at the Lake” is being held in Sheldon, Missouri. This event is for individuals with disabilities looking for some fun, outdoor adventure, and other like-minded individuals looking for support.
A swine farm is being constructed along the county line next to Bourbon County. The company, Monarch Sow Farm, is owned by Perdue Premium Meat Company, headquartered in Salisbury, MD, and is located in Neosho County. Their harvest facility is in Sioux Center, Iowa. “The property is on the county...
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Members of the Webb City community and others across the nation continue mourning the loss of student Rezwan Kohistani. In May, the body of 14-year-old Rezwan Kohistani, a student at Webb City High School, was found unattended on campus. Authorities say the autopsy showed no signs of foul play.
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced it will close Schifferdecker Aquatic Center on July 12th for general maintenance. Officials say crews will clean and test the facility in the coming days. Joplin Parks and Recreation will open Cunningham Aquatic Center on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to...
PINEVILLE, Mo. — A unique tree in Pineville, Missouri that’s seeded in America’s history, is vandalized, and now city officials are asking for help from the public to find the person or persons responsible. The vandalism took place at the Pineville bike park along Big Sugar Creek...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a two vehicle T-Bone crash on East 20th near Rex Ave alerted Joplin Dispatch. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, Joplin Rescue and METS ambulance responded emergency. On scene we learn from Joplin Police a westbound passenger car struck a pickup...
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Members of the Webb City community came together on Thursday night to mourn the loss of a student. In May, the body of Rezwan Kohistani, a student at Webb City high school, was found unattended on campus. Authorities say the autopsy showed no signs of foul play. Friends and family held a vigil outside of Webb City city hall.
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is preparing new students for the upcoming school year. It all kicked off Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Joplin High School. It was held by the Joplin Schools Transportation Department to celebrate the donors and sponsors behind Buster the...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:15 p.m. Wednesday reports of a hay baler on fire near the 2600 block of Central City Road in the Wildwood Ranch alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Baxter Springs Fire, Redings Mill Fire and Galena Kansas Fire were requested to assist.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials are calling it a total loss, after a house fire today in Joplin (7/15). Firefighters with the Joplin Fire Department arrived at 1626 East 3rd Street, near the intersection of East 3rd Street and McKee Avenue, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, where flames could be seen coming from the roof of […]
