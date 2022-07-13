ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen Believe Taylor Ann Green Loves Shep Rose ‘More’ Than He Loves Her

By Johnni Macke
 4 days ago

Happily ever after? Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen weighed in on Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s romance — and whether they’ll ever tie the knot.

Venita, 28, didn’t mince words, telling Us Weekly that “no” the duo will not make it down the aisle after dating more than two years.

“I think that the unfortunate thing with them is that Taylor loves Shep more than Shep loves Taylor,” the influencer said of her castmates during an exclusive interview with Madison on Tuesday, July 12. “And like, you should never be with a man that doesn’t love you as much as you love him.”

The fashionista added: “That’s just the harsh reality from the outside looking in and kind of seeing them like, you know, having their fights or whatever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2537iJ_0geQ89LI00
Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, and Shep Rose John Valkos/Bravo; Stephanie Diani/Bravo (3)

Madison, for her part, told Us that Shep, 42, has “made it very clear” that he’s not “that forever guy.” The 31-year-old hairstylist, who dated Austen Kroll for two years before splitting in December 2020, noted that it’s “OK” that Shep is the way he is.

“I mean, at least he’s open and honest about it,” Madison explained. “But you can’t expect a guy like that to now wanna, like, go get married.”

The Greenville, South Carolina, native, who got engaged to Brett Randle in October 2021, further insisted that Taylor, 27, shouldn’t try and “convince him” to get hitched, especially if “he’s not begging to marry you.”

Shep and Taylor were first linked in March 2020. Two months later, the clinical assistant confirmed the romance via social media. Taylor made her Southern Charm debut during season 7, which aired in 2021, and despite Shep later admitting he cheated on his girlfriend, the twosome are still going strong.

During season 8 of the Bravo series, which premiered last month, fans got an inside look at the couple’s ups and downs. During the Thursday, July 7, episode, Shep confessed that after Taylor had a pregnancy scare, he still wasn’t sure whether he’d ever settle down.

“I don’t want to have kids right now. But we don’t use protection.” the Average Expectations author told pal Austen, 35, during the show. “I don’t know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good and she’s a big, big part of that.”

Austen, for his part, was taken aback by Shep’s inability to commit. He told cameras, “Shep has never had to compromise with anybody. It’s selfish and it’s unfair to Taylor.”

Madison exclusively told Us on Tuesday that she found it comical that her ex-boyfriend would be telling anyone what to do when it comes to the romance department. (Austen exclusively confirmed to Us in May that he is dating season 8 newbie Olivia Flowers.)

“Austen giving relationship advice to anyone is baffling to me,” Madison quipped.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'So Nasty And So Rude!' Andy Cohen & Bravo Demand NeNe Leakes' Racism Lawsuit Be Moved Out Of Public Eye

NeNe Leakes has been fighting Andy Cohen and Bravo over their attempt to move her bombshell lawsuit accusing them of retaliation behind closed doors. According to court documents obtained by Radar, NBCUniversal (who owns Bravo), Cohen, and the producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta have informed the court of the dispute. As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, Leakes filed suit claiming to have reported multiple incidents of racism or racist remarks by her costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Leakes said the network took no action against Zolciak-Biermann but instead retaliated against her. In the new filing, NBC and Cohen explain they want...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
