Lafayette man arrested for opening fire on woman and her children

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested last night after allegedly shooting at a woman’s car on Macklyn St.

According to Lafayette Police, the victim says she had just arrived to drop her two children at their father’s house when Jaylon Blackwell, 24, came out of the house and started shooting at her car. Blackwell did flee the scene, but was arrested shortly after.

Blackwell was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on three counts of attempted second degree murder and flight from an officer.