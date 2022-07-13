Jackson misdemeanor holding facility could open in August
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Northside Sun reported repairs are being made to the Hinds County holding facility in downtown Jackson.
Leaders with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) expect the department to eventually use the facility to hold those charged with misdemeanors.
The facility is currently located on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office on President and Tombigbee Street.
Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun told the Northside Sun that the facility might open as early as August 2022. He also said the legal work to transfer the holding facility from the county to the city is underway.
JPD has been without a misdemeanor holding facility since March 2020.
