'Where the Crawdads Sing' author wanted for questioning in Zambia fatal shooting, Atlantic reports

NBC News
NBC News
Cover picture for the articleThe author of the wildly popular book "Where the Crawdads Sing" is wanted for questioning in connection with a decades-old alleged murder that was caught on camera in Zambia in the mid-1990s, The Atlantic reported this week. Delia Owens, her ex-husband, Mark, and his son, Christopher, are all being...

