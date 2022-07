Rory McIlroy has said winning The 150th Open "would mean everything" to him after he moved into a share of the lead following a superb third round at St Andrews. The Northern Irishman was paired with Norway's Viktor Hovland on the Old Course and, after starting three behind overnight leader Cameron Smith, the pair surged four shots clear of Smith and Cameron Young, after producing matching scores of six-under 66 to move to 16 under.

