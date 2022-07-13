ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass Effect 3 Orignal Ending Revealed And It's Very Different

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Mass Effect 3 was released, its underwhelming ending was the controversy of the year. The blowback was of course over the top, however, it was enough to get BioWare to release a post-launch update tweaking it, though not substantially. And it's a shame, because Mass Effect 3 is as good...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Seems to Have Drastically Hurt the Value of CD Projekt

Even though it sold quite well, it looks like the shortcomings of Cyberpunk 2077 at release have now drastically hurt the overall value of publisher CD Projekt. Prior to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2020, CD Projekt was considered the most valuable gaming company in Europe. And while it seemed like the sky was the limit for the studio behind The Witcher 3, the company's most recent release seems to have done more harm than good.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Xbox One Game Is Just $0.99 for Limited Time

A popular Xbox One game is now just $0.99 for a limited time, courtesy of GameStop. What's the catch? Well, it's for a pre-owned copy of the game. The other catch? The game is, in addition to being popular, a bit divisive. Oddly enough, the PS4 version of the game is not on sale. Why this is, we don't know. As for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users, there's no next-gen version of the game, but it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Exec Teases New Xbox Series X Exclusives

It sounds like there are a bunch of new Xbox Series X|S exclusives in the works that we don't even know about. As of right now, we know what the next 12 months of Xbox look like thanks to the recent Xbox summer showcase. That will include a new Forza game, Starfield, Redfall, and a number of other games, meaning we have a pretty solid lineup of games until next summer. We have a larger picture of the next few years as well with Fable, The Elder Scrolls 6, and tons of other already announced games that have gone quiet since being announced, but there are even more games on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X RPG Delayed Day Before Release

An Xbox Series X action RPG that was supposed to release on July 12, but it was delayed at the last minute. And when we say the last minute, we mean the last minute, as the game was literally delayed on July 11, one day before release. The game in question is Hellpoint, which was supposed to release on July 12 not just on Xbox Series X/S, but PS5 as well. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans, the game is currently playable on PS5 because this version did not get delayed. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will need to wait "one to two weeks." So what's gone wrong? Well according to developer Cradle Games it ran into so technical specificities of the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Updated Steam Feature Makings It Easier to Find New Games

Steam has a feature that's around eight years old now called the "Steam Discovery Queue," and even if you don't know it by name, you've most likely used it at least once or twice when looking for something new to play. It's a feature which has led to "a combined total of 18 billion game store pages," Valve said in its latest discussion about the Steam Discovery Queue, and this week, it's been updated to make the process of finding a new game even easier.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Unveils Its Massive New Life-Size Plush

Pokemon has a big thing for plushes which is good because its fanbase feels the same. Over the decades, the franchise has put out more huggable dolls and plushies than it could ever count. In the past few years, that has been taken to a new level thanks to The Pokemon Center's mission to produce life-size plushes, and a new one is officially on sale now.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you remove a few games from the equation it's been a very disappointing year. There's a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What's more relevant is that come the end of the year, come The Game Awards, Elden Ring will win unless God of War Raganrok can replicate the success and critical acclaim of the first game. That's how little the competition is at the top. That said, the latter isn't out and the former actually didn't win the first 2022 GOTY award; Horizon Forbidden West has.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals the Next Big PS1 Game

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium. As of last month, PlayStation Plus is now divided into three different tiers. There's PlayStation Plus Essential, which is just normal PlayStation Plus prior to this expansion of the subscription service. Then there's the mid-tier version, PlayStation Plus Extra, which combines PS Plus Essential with the old PS Now. Then there's the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to an evolving library of backward compatible PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. That said, it looks like the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium is from Capcom, who has been an early supporter and partner of the PlayStation Plus revamp.
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Mass Effect 4
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Now 100% Free for Some Users

It's very rare for a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop to be made free, especially compared to some other platforms like Steam. Why this is, we don't know. That said, today is one of these rare occurrences, however, there are some hoops to jump through and some strings attached. Right now, on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED -- via the Nintendo eShop -- Star Horizon is free, but you need to own Splashy Cube, Nonograms Prophecy, Nova-111, and Destropolis, all of which are a.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Will Challenge Players

It's time to end the week with a brand new Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 Reveals Hot Wheels Expansion Map

Prior to its release in the coming days, Playground Games has revealed the world map for the forthcoming Hot Wheels expansion in Forza Horizon 5. In a general sense, the Forza series has collaborated with Hot Wheels in the past, so this crossover isn't all that new. However, now that we've been given a look at the overworld map with Forza Horizon 5, it seems like this expansion is going to take things to an entirely new level.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Infinity Setting Reportedly Revealed

The setting of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is a new live-service take on the series that's in development at Ubisoft right now, has reportedly been revealed. Throughout the course of this week, we've heard a number of different reports and rumors related to where Assassin's Creed could be going next. And while some of these leaks have been debunked, one reputable insider has now provided us an idea of where Assassin's Creed Infinity could be heading.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies Mikasa For Battle

Mikasa has proved herself time and time again to be one of the strongest members of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, even though she doesn't have the ability to transform into a Titan like her friends Eren and Armin. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and attempting to use it to eradicate anyone outside of Paradis Island, Mikasa is now in a tough situation wherein she might have to kill her beloved friend to save the world. One cosplayer has captured Mikasa's look from the final season in prep for next year's finale.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix May Be Acquired by Microsoft, According to Analyst

An analyst believes Netflix could be trying to cozy up to Microsoft for a future acquisition. Netflix has been facing some financial trouble, or at least as much trouble as a major corporation can have in relative terms, over the last several months after the company announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Netflix also confirmed that it expects to lose millions of additional subscribers in the coming months, something that caused concern for investors after Netflix routinely dominated the stock market for years. With that said, Netflix may be looking to Microsoft to throw it some kind of life preserver.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Star Gives Good Reason For Not Wanting To Return to Marvel

It's been two years since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, and many Marvel fans are hoping to see some of the characters again in the MCU. However, there is at least one actor who isn't interested in playing his character again, but with good reason. Iain De Caestecker, who portrayed Fitz opposite Elizabeth Henstridge's Simmons, is currently promoting his new series The Control Room. During a chat with Digital Spy, the actor was asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Focuses on Fubuki, Blizzard of Hell

One-Punch Man has introduced anime fans to plenty of heroes and villains over the journey of Saitama as he attempts to find an opponent that can survive one of his serious punches. The day where a worthy opponent has stepped up to the plate has arrived as the manga pits Garou against the hero for fun. Now, one cosplayer has helped bring one of the most popular heroes to life, with Fubuki, aka the Blizzard of Hell, remaining one of the biggest B-Class crime fighters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sea of Thieves Season 7 Gets Delayed

The next season of Sea of Thieves content was originally scheduled to get underway in just a couple of days, but that's no longer the case. Rare announced this week that Sea of Thieves Season 7 will now be released on August 4th instead of on July 21st. It's not a huge delay by any means, but it may come as a disappointment to some considering what it was supposed to bring with it.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy