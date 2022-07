There's nothing quite like taking a refreshing dip in cool, calm waters on a hot sunny day.There are plenty of wild swimming spots near London that don't need to be booked. Even better, they're completely free.Here are a few cool options.River Wey, SurreyThe slow-moving waters and shallow, sandy banks of the Wey make this pretty river ideal for families keen to escape the heat with a day of paddling. From London, an hour’s train ride to Chilworth, or 40 minutes to Guildford, carries you out into proper countryside – from either station you can follow the river’s footpath to find...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO