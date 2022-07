SOUTH BEND — The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail. The deceased inmate has been identified as Christine Dezenzo, 49, Elkhart. Dezenzo was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Dezenzo’s family has been notified.

