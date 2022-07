WEST CHESTER, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement on the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline:. “Most of us, at one point or another, struggle with mental health and wellness while support systems, especially in the last few years, have been stretched,” said Houlahan. “This hotline is a critical new resource and I am grateful to everyone who had a hand in its launch. It’s a good reminder that Congress can still come together bipartisanly to do important work for the country.”

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO