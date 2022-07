This content is in partnership with American Place. (MILWAUKEE, Wisc.) — American Place Casino will host a career fair specifically for recruiting table games positions at the famed Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. The career fair, happening July 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is open to experienced dealers as well as those with no experience, but a willingness to learn. After interviewing, applicants will receive complimentary access to tour the Harley Davidson Museum at no cost.

