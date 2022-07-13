ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Agnes Scott College receives grant from Mellon Foundation

By Zoe Seiler
 4 days ago
Agnes Scott College has received a $750,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation, which will fund the “Acknowledging our Past: Acting Now for A Transformed Future” project. Activities for this project will begin this month and finish in summer 2025. “This project is a two-part initiative, designed to...

