NHL Free Agency: Penguins sign Evgeni Malkin to four-year contract
3 days ago
Evgeni Malkin is staying in Pittsburgh after all. The Penguins and the Russian star agreed to a four-year contract late Tuesday night worth $6.1 million annually. The deal was signed just hours before the three-time Stanley Cup-winning center was set to become a free agent for the first time in his...
