NHL Free Agency: Penguins sign Evgeni Malkin to four-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez tuned up for the All-Star Home Run Derby by homering in his first two at-bats and driving in five runs — on his bobblehead giveaway day — to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Ramírez hit a three-run shot off Michael Pineda (2-5) in the first inning and connected for a two-run homer in the second. It was the 19th career multi-homer game for Ramírez, who leads the AL 75 RBIs and is second in the majors behind the Mets’ Pete Alonso (76 RBIs). The four-time All-Star third baseman will show off his prodigious, compact swing in Monday’s homer-hitting contest at Dodger Stadium, where he’ll face Washington’s Juan Soto in the opening round. Ramírez also did it in the field against the Tigers, making two nice backhand stops before making off-balance throws to get runners.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO