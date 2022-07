With the No. 5 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Nationals selected outfielder Elijah Green. Green may have the best ceiling of any prospect in this year’s Draft. Despite only being 18, Green, who is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green, is already 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds with the strength and speed to match his large frame. Green’s selection makes him the first son of a former NFL first-rounder to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO